Review: The Murena One phone running /e/OS 1.0

Earlier this year the Murena team announced the release of version 1.0 their /e/OS mobile operating system. To accompany this new milestone, the project also announced two smartphones which will be sold with /e/OS pre-installed. These devices are the Murena Teracube 2e and the Murena One. These devices sell for about $330 USD and $370 USD, respectively. (These amounts were converted to USD from the Canadian prices at time of writing and may change over time.) I currently own a Samsung S9 running /e/OS. I've had it for just over two years and it's been an unusually positive experience for a mobile device. The /e/OS platform is basically Android, but with the Google components, ads, and nag screens removed. The Google cloud services - storage, contact synchronization, and file sharing - have been swapped out in favour of Murena services. These services run on a custom, open source Nextcloud platform. It's a setup which I've found useful, convenient, and unusually trouble-free so far. I asked the Murena team if I could test drive one of their new phones and they kindly sent me a Murena One. The package, a small black box, arrived containing the Murena One and some useful accessories. Along with the phone is a USB charge cable, a power adaptor which appears to work with both North American and (I believe) European outlets. There is a quick-start guide which explains how to insert a SIM card into the phone, go through the configuration screens and, optionally connect to the Murena cloud service. There is a small widget for opening the SIM bay, a couple of screen cleaning wipes, and a protective case for the phone. The phone, I was happy to note, had a full battery when it arrived.

Black Box is a GTK4 Terminal App With Unique Look

Tired of the standard GNOME Terminal but cool on its successor Console? You’ll definitely want to check in with Black Box. Black Box is a new GTK4 terminal emulator built in Vala and GTK4. The debutant release on Flathub has all of the core features you’d expect, plus a large dose of ones you might not. Yes, this app has a few innovative UI approaches that make it stand out from the (many) terminal apps already available for Linux desktops. I do think of Black Box as the “eye candy terminal”. It may sound like contradiction given that CLIs are usually focused on raw function (and it may sound like a negative, but it’s not; things are allowed to look nice). Thing is, Black Box isn’t afraid to be ‘beautiful’, as its immersive ‘headerbar-less’ mode proves. When enabled this gives every inch of the console’s canvas over to whatever command is running.

Linux 5.19-rc5

So last week, we had a rc4 that was slightly larger than normal, and while I thought it was mostly just due to timing and pull requests shifting between rc's, I wanted to keep an eye on it. And this week, we have an rc5 that is slightly _smaller_ than normal, so it all pans out and really does just look like just random timing noise. So everything looks ok - we certainly have some issues still being looked at, but on the whole 5.19 looks normal, and nothing particularly bad seems to be going on. See the shortlog below for details, but nothing here looks very odd. It's the usual mixture of driver fixes, arch updates, filesystems and networking. And associated tooling and selftests. The diffstat shows a couple of blips - random number handling fix and simplification in s390, a couple drivers, and some patches to fs code that are not exactly one-liners (copy_file_range fix, some xfs fixes), and some mptcp fixes. But none of it is huge by any means, and most of the rest of commits are one- or few-liners. So in between the general summer vacation (Europe) and the July 4th extended weekend (US), and whatever the rest of the world is doing - take some time off, build a new kernel and boot it. Just to verify things are looking ok for you. But it should all be pretty calm. Linus