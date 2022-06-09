Linux 5.19-rc5
So last week, we had a rc4 that was slightly larger than normal, and while I thought it was mostly just due to timing and pull requests shifting between rc's, I wanted to keep an eye on it. And this week, we have an rc5 that is slightly _smaller_ than normal, so it all pans out and really does just look like just random timing noise. So everything looks ok - we certainly have some issues still being looked at, but on the whole 5.19 looks normal, and nothing particularly bad seems to be going on. See the shortlog below for details, but nothing here looks very odd. It's the usual mixture of driver fixes, arch updates, filesystems and networking. And associated tooling and selftests. The diffstat shows a couple of blips - random number handling fix and simplification in s390, a couple drivers, and some patches to fs code that are not exactly one-liners (copy_file_range fix, some xfs fixes), and some mptcp fixes. But none of it is huge by any means, and most of the rest of commits are one- or few-liners. So in between the general summer vacation (Europe) and the July 4th extended weekend (US), and whatever the rest of the world is doing - take some time off, build a new kernel and boot it. Just to verify things are looking ok for you. But it should all be pretty calm. Linus
-
