Black Box is a GTK4 Terminal App With Unique Look
Tired of the standard GNOME Terminal but cool on its successor Console? You’ll definitely want to check in with Black Box.
Black Box is a new GTK4 terminal emulator built in Vala and GTK4. The debutant release on Flathub has all of the core features you’d expect, plus a large dose of ones you might not. Yes, this app has a few innovative UI approaches that make it stand out from the (many) terminal apps already available for Linux desktops.
I do think of Black Box as the “eye candy terminal”. It may sound like contradiction given that CLIs are usually focused on raw function (and it may sound like a negative, but it’s not; things are allowed to look nice).
Thing is, Black Box isn’t afraid to be ‘beautiful’, as its immersive ‘headerbar-less’ mode proves. When enabled this gives every inch of the console’s canvas over to whatever command is running.
