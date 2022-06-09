Review: The Murena One phone running /e/OS 1.0
Earlier this year the Murena team announced the release of version 1.0 their /e/OS mobile operating system. To accompany this new milestone, the project also announced two smartphones which will be sold with /e/OS pre-installed. These devices are the Murena Teracube 2e and the Murena One. These devices sell for about $330 USD and $370 USD, respectively. (These amounts were converted to USD from the Canadian prices at time of writing and may change over time.)
I currently own a Samsung S9 running /e/OS. I've had it for just over two years and it's been an unusually positive experience for a mobile device. The /e/OS platform is basically Android, but with the Google components, ads, and nag screens removed. The Google cloud services - storage, contact synchronization, and file sharing - have been swapped out in favour of Murena services. These services run on a custom, open source Nextcloud platform. It's a setup which I've found useful, convenient, and unusually trouble-free so far.
I asked the Murena team if I could test drive one of their new phones and they kindly sent me a Murena One. The package, a small black box, arrived containing the Murena One and some useful accessories. Along with the phone is a USB charge cable, a power adaptor which appears to work with both North American and (I believe) European outlets. There is a quick-start guide which explains how to insert a SIM card into the phone, go through the configuration screens and, optionally connect to the Murena cloud service. There is a small widget for opening the SIM bay, a couple of screen cleaning wipes, and a protective case for the phone. The phone, I was happy to note, had a full battery when it arrived.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 221 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
LINMOB.net - Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (26/2022): Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06, Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 and the MNT Pocket Reform
Extensions coming to GNOME Web, some new Sailfish OS Community News, NOKIA causes a naming dispute and more!
Recent comments
7 hours 43 min ago
7 hours 45 min ago
7 hours 46 min ago
7 hours 49 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 12 sec ago
11 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 53 min ago
16 hours 29 min ago
18 hours 17 min ago