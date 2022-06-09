EasyOS 4.2.3 Released
-
EasyOS Dunfell-series 4.2.3
EasyOS was created in 2017, derived from Quirky Linux, which in turn was derived from Puppy Linux in 2013. Easy is built in woofQ, which takes as input binary packages from any distribution, and uses them on top of the unique EasyOS infrastructure.
Throughout 2020, the official release for x86_64 PCs was the Buster-series, built with Debian 10.x Buster DEBs.
EasyOS has also been built with packages compiled from source, using a fork of OpenEmbedded (OE). Currently, the Dunfell release of OE has been used, to compile two sets of binary packages, for x86_64 and aarch64.
The latter have been used to build EasyOS for the Raspberry Pi4, and first official release, 2.6.1, was in January 2021.
The page that you are reading now has the release notes for EasyOS Dunfell-series on x86_64 PCs, also debuting in 2021.
Ongoing development is now focused on the x86_64 Dunfell-series. The last version in the x86_64 Buster-series is 2.6.2, on June 29, 2021, and that is likely to be the end of that series. Releases for the Pi4 Dunfell-series are still planned but very intermittent.
The version number is for EasyOS itself, independent of the target hardware; that is, the infrastructure, support-glue, system scripts and system management and configuration applications.
The latest version is becoming mature, though Easy is an experimental distribution and some parts are under development and are still considered as beta-quality. However, you will find this distro to be a very pleasant surprise, or so we hope.
-
EasyOS Dunfell-series version 4.2.3 released
If you have already installed version 4.1 or later, you can click the "update" icon on the desktop to download a small "difference file" -- updating 4.2.2 to 4.2.3, the difference-file is 57MB.
-
OE and woofQ projects and kernel source for Easy 4.2.3
Announcement of Easy 4.2.3 is pending.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 440 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Black Box is a GTK4 Terminal App With Unique Look
Tired of the standard GNOME Terminal but cool on its successor Console? You’ll definitely want to check in with Black Box. Black Box is a new GTK4 terminal emulator built in Vala and GTK4. The debutant release on Flathub has all of the core features you’d expect, plus a large dose of ones you might not. Yes, this app has a few innovative UI approaches that make it stand out from the (many) terminal apps already available for Linux desktops. I do think of Black Box as the “eye candy terminal”. It may sound like contradiction given that CLIs are usually focused on raw function (and it may sound like a negative, but it’s not; things are allowed to look nice). Thing is, Black Box isn’t afraid to be ‘beautiful’, as its immersive ‘headerbar-less’ mode proves. When enabled this gives every inch of the console’s canvas over to whatever command is running.
Linux 5.19-rc5
So last week, we had a rc4 that was slightly larger than normal, and while I thought it was mostly just due to timing and pull requests shifting between rc's, I wanted to keep an eye on it. And this week, we have an rc5 that is slightly _smaller_ than normal, so it all pans out and really does just look like just random timing noise. So everything looks ok - we certainly have some issues still being looked at, but on the whole 5.19 looks normal, and nothing particularly bad seems to be going on. See the shortlog below for details, but nothing here looks very odd. It's the usual mixture of driver fixes, arch updates, filesystems and networking. And associated tooling and selftests. The diffstat shows a couple of blips - random number handling fix and simplification in s390, a couple drivers, and some patches to fs code that are not exactly one-liners (copy_file_range fix, some xfs fixes), and some mptcp fixes. But none of it is huge by any means, and most of the rest of commits are one- or few-liners. So in between the general summer vacation (Europe) and the July 4th extended weekend (US), and whatever the rest of the world is doing - take some time off, build a new kernel and boot it. Just to verify things are looking ok for you. But it should all be pretty calm. Linus
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago