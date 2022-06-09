today's howtos
-
How to Install Pip on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install and use Pip (Python) on Ubuntu. This tutorial works for Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 20.04, any other Ubuntu release, and even distros like Linux Mint.
If you tried running a pip command and got a similar error to “Command ‘pip’ not found…”, you need to install pip on your Ubuntu. This tutorial will show you how to install Pip on Ubuntu 22.04, 20.04, 22.10, etc. with step-by-step instructions.
-
How to Install Xfce Desktop on AlmaLinux 9 - LinuxCapable
Xfce is a lightweight free, open-source desktop environment for UNIX-like operating systems. It is designed to be fast and light on system resources while visually appealing to the default desktop environments that ship with most operating systems. Xfce is very popular with older systems, with hardware as a key feature in its design to conserve memory and CPU cycles. For example, the desktop panel will not hog resources by constantly polling for changes, and the file manager has been designed to use minimal memory and CPU cycles.
In addition, Xfce includes several power management features that can help reduce your carbon footprint. Overall, Xfce is an excellent choice for users who want a fast and stable desktop environment without sacrificing visual appeal or functionality.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Xfce DE on AlmaLinux 9 desktop using the command line terminal, along with some basic tips on running an update and removing the Xfce desktop environment.
-
How to Install Opera Browser on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
Opera is a freeware, cross-platform web browser developed by Opera Software and operates as a Chromium-based browser. Opera offers a clean, modern web browser that is an alternative to the other major players in the Browser race.
Its famous Opera Turbo mode and its renowned battery-saving mode are the best amongst all known web browsers by quite a margin, with a built-in VPN and much more.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Opera Browser stable, beta, or development (nightly) on Debian 11 Bullseye, including installing, updating, and removing the browser using the command line terminal.
-
How to Install Nginx Mainline on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
For those using Debian 11 Bullseye, you might have noticed that installing Nginx directly from its repository does not install the latest stable or mainline version. This is a common trend in most distributions that focus on the stability of packages and provide only urgent bug or security updates until the subsequent major distribution.
For most, using the default Nginx that comes bundled with the repository will be preferred, but often many require and want the latest version of stable or mainline for updated features.
The following tutorial will cover installing the last stable or mainline versions of Nginx on Debian 11 Bullseye desktop or server utilizing the APT package manager with the PPA model Ondřej Surý or by importing the official Nginx.org APT repository and installing the latest version directly from Nginx.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 353 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Black Box is a GTK4 Terminal App With Unique Look
Tired of the standard GNOME Terminal but cool on its successor Console? You’ll definitely want to check in with Black Box. Black Box is a new GTK4 terminal emulator built in Vala and GTK4. The debutant release on Flathub has all of the core features you’d expect, plus a large dose of ones you might not. Yes, this app has a few innovative UI approaches that make it stand out from the (many) terminal apps already available for Linux desktops. I do think of Black Box as the “eye candy terminal”. It may sound like contradiction given that CLIs are usually focused on raw function (and it may sound like a negative, but it’s not; things are allowed to look nice). Thing is, Black Box isn’t afraid to be ‘beautiful’, as its immersive ‘headerbar-less’ mode proves. When enabled this gives every inch of the console’s canvas over to whatever command is running.
Linux 5.19-rc5
So last week, we had a rc4 that was slightly larger than normal, and while I thought it was mostly just due to timing and pull requests shifting between rc's, I wanted to keep an eye on it. And this week, we have an rc5 that is slightly _smaller_ than normal, so it all pans out and really does just look like just random timing noise. So everything looks ok - we certainly have some issues still being looked at, but on the whole 5.19 looks normal, and nothing particularly bad seems to be going on. See the shortlog below for details, but nothing here looks very odd. It's the usual mixture of driver fixes, arch updates, filesystems and networking. And associated tooling and selftests. The diffstat shows a couple of blips - random number handling fix and simplification in s390, a couple drivers, and some patches to fs code that are not exactly one-liners (copy_file_range fix, some xfs fixes), and some mptcp fixes. But none of it is huge by any means, and most of the rest of commits are one- or few-liners. So in between the general summer vacation (Europe) and the July 4th extended weekend (US), and whatever the rest of the world is doing - take some time off, build a new kernel and boot it. Just to verify things are looking ok for you. But it should all be pretty calm. Linus
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Recent comments
10 hours 36 min ago
10 hours 38 min ago
10 hours 40 min ago
10 hours 42 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
18 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago