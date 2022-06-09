Tired of the standard GNOME Terminal but cool on its successor Console? You’ll definitely want to check in with Black Box. Black Box is a new GTK4 terminal emulator built in Vala and GTK4. The debutant release on Flathub has all of the core features you’d expect, plus a large dose of ones you might not. Yes, this app has a few innovative UI approaches that make it stand out from the (many) terminal apps already available for Linux desktops. I do think of Black Box as the “eye candy terminal”. It may sound like contradiction given that CLIs are usually focused on raw function (and it may sound like a negative, but it’s not; things are allowed to look nice). Thing is, Black Box isn’t afraid to be ‘beautiful’, as its immersive ‘headerbar-less’ mode proves. When enabled this gives every inch of the console’s canvas over to whatever command is running.

today's leftovers RFID and Raspberry PI: RC522 wiring and code with Python RFID systems are common in our lives as they are widely used to secure access, monitor objects’ positions (IoT) and a lot of other applications. Their technology is so mature that they are today reliable components and easy to use. The RC522 module with Raspberry PI can bring to your hands this technology with a few steps and a cheap budget In this tutorial, I’m going to show you how to connect and configure a Raspberry PI with an RFID RC522 module, using Python.

This DIY basketball scoreboard looks and sounds like the real thing | Arduino Blog Inspired by his time as a scorekeeper in elementary school, now-high schooler Collin Wentzien wanted to recreate this setup by building a DIY scoreboard several years ago. His idea involved making a bright display composed of several seven-segment displays that could all be controlled by an external device in order to set scores, start/stop the clock, and more. The controller sits inside of a small custom box that contains a pair of button matrices, which either increment the score for the home/guest team or provides a keypad that can be used to enter numerical values and set the clock. Below its custom PCB is an Arduino Mega 2560 that handles all of the button inputs, along with a character LCD for showing what has been entered and an nRF24L01+ wireless transceiver for sending new data to the scoreboard.

What Metric to Use When Benchmarking? What is the right metric to use when measuring a program's performance? There are various possibilities, from memory usage to branch prediction hit rates, but I'm going to pick on two that I see widely used: CPU instructions executed (what modern CPUs call "instructions retired") and wall-clock time (i.e. "how much time has elapsed in the real world?"). In this post, I'm going to try and compare both, showing why each has fundamental weaknesses, before explaining why I use each in different circumstances.

Linux Weekly Roundup #189 Welcome to this week's Linux Weekly Roundup. We had a full week in the world of Linux releases with ArcoLinux 22.07.03, Nitrux OS 20220629, Pisi Linux 2.3, and Condres OS 1.0.

What if WordPress Didn’t Exist? WordPress powers like 40% of the internet or something, so I don’t think it will be going anywhere anytime soon. But what if Matt and the team decide to go in a direction I don’t agree with, like Ghost have? My knee-jerk reaction would be to go back to Jekyll – it’s light and I know it fairly well. But like I said, managing content is painful and Ruby can be a bit of pig to manage.