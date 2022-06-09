today's howtos
GIMP, or GNU Image Manipulation Program, is an open-source program for many different purposes. Its primary function centers around graphic design and editing images and transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. GIMP is released under GPL-3.0-or-later license and is available for Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to install GIMP on Debian 11 Bullseye using the apt package manager or the flatpak package manager, along with some tips for maintaining or removing GIMP in the future.
In this guide, we are going to install LFTP, which is a command-line FTP client. LFTP supports many protocols in addition to FTP, such as HTTP, HTTPS, HFTP, FISH, FTPS, and FXP. It supports mirroring directories and you can have commands entered in two modes.
Nmap is a free, open-source network scanning tool widely used by network administrators to discover vulnerabilities and perform network discovery. Nmap can scan for live hosts, identify services running on those hosts, and determine the host’s operating system. Nmap can also scan for specific vulnerabilities, such as unpatched software or open ports.
Additionally, Nmap can be used to gather information about a network, such as its layout or the types of devices connected to it. While Nmap is a potent tool, it is essential to note that it can be misused. In the hands of a skilled attacker, Nmap can be used to launch attacks against systems or to gather sensitive information about a network. As a result, it is essential to use Nmap responsibly and only with permission from the system owner.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use Nmap on Fedora 36 Linux with a desktop workstation or headless server using the command line terminal to install and use commands with the network scanner.
Hello, friends. We already know that CentOS 9 Stream is a quite new and attractive system for many developers. So, we keep on pushing it. Today, you will learn how to install PHPMyAdmin on CentOS 9 Stream.
Often, when we want to have a local repository for our RHEL 8 system to install packages without internet access for extra safety and using RHEL 8 ISO is the easiest way to do that.
In this guide, we will be showing you how you can configure and use locally downloaded RHEL 8 ISO images as a repository for installing packages in RHEL 8 Linux.
R is an open-source programming language and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation created and supported by the R Core Team and the R Foundation. R’s popularity is widely used amongst statisticians and data miners for statistical and data analysis software developers. The R language, otherwise called GNU S, was created in 1992 by Robert Gentleman and Ross Ihaka at the University of Auckland, New Zealand, with support from the Statistical Society of New Zealand. R has become the de facto standard among statisticians for statistical computing, data analysis, and machine learning.
R is so popular because it’s a versatile tool that can be used for everything from simple data analysis to complex statistical modeling. For example, R can be used to clean and prepare data for analysis, Perform statistical analyses, Create publication-quality plots, and Present results in an interactive web application. As a result, it’s no wonder that R has become one of the most popular programming languages in the world.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install R on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal, along with some basic commands and examples of what can be achieved with R Programming.
today's leftovers
Welcome to Simple-Theme! A lightweight blazing fast jekyll website theme.
dhclient(8) has been undergoing replacement with "ifconfig xxx inet auto" for a couple of years, backed by dhcpleased(8), which provides much better dns handling. [...]
American Airlines said in an emailed statement that it had already "restored the vast majority of the affected trips and do not anticipate any operational impact because of this issue," including the July 4 holiday weekend. A spokesperson for American couldn't provide details about how many flights were either dropped or restored.
American Airlines confirmed the technical issue on its pilot trip trading system. The platform allows pilots to request to add, drop and swap certain trips, spokesperson Matt Miller said in an email.
More than 12,000 July flights lacked either a captain, first officer or both, after pilots dropped assignments, the Allied Pilots Association said earlier.
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Open Source Security, and LINUX Unplugged
**kdecoration** , **kded5** , **kdeedu-data,** **kdegraphics-mobipocket** , **kdegraphics-thumbnailer,** **kdelibs4support** , **kdenetwork-filesharing** , and **kdenlive** from Slackware set **kde**.
Josh and Kurt talk about the challenge of dealing with vulnerabilities at a large scale. We tend to treat every vulnerability equally when they are not equal at all. Some are trees we have to pay very close attention to, and some are part of a larger forest that can’t be treated as individual vulnerabilities. We often treat risk as a binary measurement instead of a sliding scale.
The one shared secret behind some of the world's most powerful open-source projects.
Programming Leftovers
Maps were a dominant topic at yesterday's Homebrew Website Club London / Europe online meetup. I am not knowledgeable on maps so I sat back for a lot of the discussion and listened to others share their thoughts. In the meeting, we discussed everything from using maps on one's personal website to the inaccuracies of some country paths in the UK on open maps.
On the Homebrew Website Club call, I learned about Leaflet. Leaflet is JavaScript tool that works with OpenStreetMap to let you create a map with custom plots. OpenStreetMap is an open source map to which anyone can contribute. It has an extensive set of data. For instance, OpenStreetMap documents the location of businesses. This is a key use for me because I wanted to be able to map coffee shops.
Replace NA with Zero in R, Using the dplyr package in R, you can use the following syntax to replace all NA values with zero in a data frame.
The third generation of VCS was distributed. It's best to describe it through the story of Git.
Larry McVoy had worked on a VCS called Sun WorkShop TeamWare in the 90s. TeamWare mirrored many of the features of Subversion and Perforce but built on SCCS. In 1998, McVoy saw the issues with the growing development of the Linux Kernel, which was now seven years old and involved thousands of developers.
In 2000, McVoy started a company called BitMover to solve these issues. BitMover published BitKeeper, a proprietary version control system, which offered a community version that was free for open-source developers.
In 2002, the Linux kernel started using BitKeeper as its VCS.
To perform commutation with field oriented control, moteus needs to know the relationship between the rotor and stator in the magnetic domain. With the addition of the new flexible I/O system, some of the configurable values associated with this remain as they were, where there are some new ones.
First, the number of poles for the motor is still at motor.poles, and whether or not to invert the ordering of the output phases is at motor.phase_invert. Similarly, the theta mapping table has the same semantics before and remains at motor.offset.
Newly added is motor_position.commutation_source which controls which 0 indexed source is used to drive commutation.
It is shown in the block diagram above, but not discussed here yet are the cogging compensation parameters. They’ll be covered soon, I promise!
