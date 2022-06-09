today's howtos How to Install GIMP on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable GIMP, or GNU Image Manipulation Program, is an open-source program for many different purposes. Its primary function centers around graphic design and editing images and transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. GIMP is released under GPL-3.0-or-later license and is available for Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows. In the following tutorial, you will learn to install GIMP on Debian 11 Bullseye using the apt package manager or the flatpak package manager, along with some tips for maintaining or removing GIMP in the future.

12 lftp Commands to Manage Files with Examples In this guide, we are going to install LFTP, which is a command-line FTP client. LFTP supports many protocols in addition to FTP, such as HTTP, HTTPS, HFTP, FISH, FTPS, and FXP. It supports mirroring directories and you can have commands entered in two modes.

How to Install Nmap on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable Nmap is a free, open-source network scanning tool widely used by network administrators to discover vulnerabilities and perform network discovery. Nmap can scan for live hosts, identify services running on those hosts, and determine the host’s operating system. Nmap can also scan for specific vulnerabilities, such as unpatched software or open ports. Additionally, Nmap can be used to gather information about a network, such as its layout or the types of devices connected to it. While Nmap is a potent tool, it is essential to note that it can be misused. In the hands of a skilled attacker, Nmap can be used to launch attacks against systems or to gather sensitive information about a network. As a result, it is essential to use Nmap responsibly and only with permission from the system owner. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install and use Nmap on Fedora 36 Linux with a desktop workstation or headless server using the command line terminal to install and use commands with the network scanner.

How to install PHPMyAdmin on CentOS 9 Stream? Hello, friends. We already know that CentOS 9 Stream is a quite new and attractive system for many developers. So, we keep on pushing it. Today, you will learn how to install PHPMyAdmin on CentOS 9 Stream.

How to Install Packages on RHEL 8 Locally Using DVD ISO Often, when we want to have a local repository for our RHEL 8 system to install packages without internet access for extra safety and using RHEL 8 ISO is the easiest way to do that. In this guide, we will be showing you how you can configure and use locally downloaded RHEL 8 ISO images as a repository for installing packages in RHEL 8 Linux.

How to Install R Lang on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable R is an open-source programming language and free software environment for statistical computing and graphical representation created and supported by the R Core Team and the R Foundation. R’s popularity is widely used amongst statisticians and data miners for statistical and data analysis software developers. The R language, otherwise called GNU S, was created in 1992 by Robert Gentleman and Ross Ihaka at the University of Auckland, New Zealand, with support from the Statistical Society of New Zealand. R has become the de facto standard among statisticians for statistical computing, data analysis, and machine learning. R is so popular because it’s a versatile tool that can be used for everything from simple data analysis to complex statistical modeling. For example, R can be used to clean and prepare data for analysis, Perform statistical analyses, Create publication-quality plots, and Present results in an interactive web application. As a result, it’s no wonder that R has become one of the most popular programming languages in the world. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install R on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal, along with some basic commands and examples of what can be achieved with R Programming.

today's leftovers Simple-Theme for Jekyll Website Welcome to Simple-Theme! A lightweight blazing fast jekyll website theme.

In -current, dhclient(8) now just logs warnings and executes ifconfig(8) dhclient(8) has been undergoing replacement with "ifconfig xxx inet auto" for a couple of years, backed by dhcpleased(8), which provides much better dns handling. [...]

A scheduling glitch temporarily canceled thousands of American Airlines flights American Airlines said in an emailed statement that it had already "restored the vast majority of the affected trips and do not anticipate any operational impact because of this issue," including the July 4 holiday weekend. A spokesperson for American couldn't provide details about how many flights were either dropped or restored. American Airlines confirmed the technical issue on its pilot trip trading system. The platform allows pilots to request to add, drop and swap certain trips, spokesperson Matt Miller said in an email.

