Fixing "cannot find signatures with metadata for snap" Error
The other day I was trying to install massCode application. For installation, it provided a Snap file to download.
[...]
There are no signatures involved here.
What happens is that you have downloaded a Snap installer file from a third party. The snap mechanism in Ubuntu expects you to get the snap packages from the official snap store.
Since it doesn’t come from the snap store, you see the ‘cannot find signatures with metadata for snap’ error message. The error message is not descriptive, like most error messages.
How to Install WordPress with LAMP on SUSE Linux Enterprise
Written in PHP, WordPress is one of the most popular and widely used CMS (Content Management Systems). It is free and open-source and is used for creating stunning websites by providing prebuilt feature-rich templates that are easily customizable. As such, you can create cool websites without the need to write any code.
In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install WordPress with LAMP on SUSE Enterprise Server 15.
ow to install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 20.04|22.04 [Ed: No, do not install proprietary spyware from the company that attacks GNU/Linux. Use free/libre software which does not spy on the user and is not controlled by Microsoft]
In this article we are going to learn how to install Visual Studio code also know as (VScode) on Ubuntu 22.04...
Manage your files in your Linux terminal with ranger | Opensource.com
The most basic way to look at your files and folders is to use the commands ls and ll. But sometimes, I want to see not just the file metadata but also the contents of a file at a glance. For that, I use ranger.
If you love working out of your console and using Vim or Vi, and you don’t want to leave your terminal for any reason, ranger is your new best friend. Ranger is a minimal file manager that allows you not only to navigate through the files but also to preview them. Ranger comes bundled with rifle, a file executor that can efficiently choose programs that work with a given file type.
How to Install Darktable on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable
Darktable is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. In addition to basic RAW conversion, Darktable is equipped with various tools for basic and advanced image editing.
These include exposure correction, color management, white balance, image sharpening, noise reduction, perspective correction, and local retouching. As a result, Darktable is an incredibly powerful tool for photographers of all experience levels. Best of all, it is entirely free to download and use.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Darktable on Fedora 36 Linux workstation using the command line terminal.
today's howtos
Document themes in Impress: shape fill
Impress now has the next step of document theme support: it is possible to refer to the theme colors from shape fill colors (including effects). This work is primarily for Collabora Online, but the feature is fully available in desktop Impress as well.
The History of Rocky Linux [Enterprise] Distribution
Developed by Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, Rocky Linux is an opensource Linux distribution that was designed to be a downstream and 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Rocky Linux is a community-supported, and production-grade operating system designed to offer rock-solid stability and regular security updates for production workloads. It has increasingly gained traction since its inception and now sits with the big boys such as SUSE Linux Enterprise and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Let us take a trip down memory lane and see how one of the most celebrated enterprise-grade Linux distributions came to be.
