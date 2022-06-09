today's leftovers
-
Have fun with the Linux terminal - Invidious
-
Geehy APM32F103 clone of STM32F103 MCU has been tested to work without PCB or code modifications - CNX Software
Geehy APM32F103 is a clone of STMicro STM32F103 MCU that has been tested by at least one person who claims it was just a drop-in replacement and PCB, code, hex, testing, and production did not have to be changed at all.
Most STM32 microcontrollers are in short supply with 52+ weeks lead times and prices going through the roof, so people may be looking into the long list STM32 clones and fakes including APM32F103.
-
ASRock unveils Edge AIoT Platform based on Alder Lake “S” processors
ASRock released iEPF-9010S and iEP-9010E as part of their Edge Artificial IoT Server platforms. These AIoT servers are equipped with Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors along with extensive I/O peripherals and wide RF connectivity, including 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi6E, BT 5.2 and even 5G.
Both models feature Intel’s 12th generation Core processors (R680E Chipset) with support for up to 16 cores and 24 threads. According to ASRock, both series also offer an upgraded memory capacity by combining up to four SO-DIMM DDR4 2933MHz for a total of 128GB.
-
How do top Premier League teams maximize their performance potential?
What is the common denominator for over 40% of NHL, Premier League, and Bundesliga teams? What solution is used by over 23 000 athletes in over 1 000 teams worldwide?
The common denominator is that they use science-based sports software to maximize their performance through long seasons. The company behind the solution is Firstbeat. We at Qt teamed up with Firstbeat to keep world-class players up and running.
-
7 books that CIOs should read this summer
As many of us dip our toes back in the water of travel and in-person events this year, those hours at the airport could be a great time to brush up on some reading. Or maybe you have an actual vacation planned and need a beach read. If you’re a CIO or IT leader looking to spruce up your leadership skills, we’ve rounded up seven books that should be on your radar this summer.
The following books are impactful, insightful, and full of quality leadership advice for what's next in our industry. Check out our recommendations.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 344 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Document themes in Impress: shape fill
Impress now has the next step of document theme support: it is possible to refer to the theme colors from shape fill colors (including effects). This work is primarily for Collabora Online, but the feature is fully available in desktop Impress as well.
The History of Rocky Linux [Enterprise] Distribution
Developed by Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, Rocky Linux is an opensource Linux distribution that was designed to be a downstream and 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Rocky Linux is a community-supported, and production-grade operating system designed to offer rock-solid stability and regular security updates for production workloads. It has increasingly gained traction since its inception and now sits with the big boys such as SUSE Linux Enterprise and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Let us take a trip down memory lane and see how one of the most celebrated enterprise-grade Linux distributions came to be.
Recent comments
36 min 47 sec ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 9 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
15 hours 16 min ago
15 hours 25 min ago
15 hours 26 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago