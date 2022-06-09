today's leftovers Have fun with the Linux terminal - Invidious

Geehy APM32F103 clone of STM32F103 MCU has been tested to work without PCB or code modifications - CNX Software Geehy APM32F103 is a clone of STMicro STM32F103 MCU that has been tested by at least one person who claims it was just a drop-in replacement and PCB, code, hex, testing, and production did not have to be changed at all. Most STM32 microcontrollers are in short supply with 52+ weeks lead times and prices going through the roof, so people may be looking into the long list STM32 clones and fakes including APM32F103.

ASRock unveils Edge AIoT Platform based on Alder Lake “S” processors ASRock released iEPF-9010S and iEP-9010E as part of their Edge Artificial IoT Server platforms. These AIoT servers are equipped with Intel’s 12th Gen Core processors along with extensive I/O peripherals and wide RF connectivity, including 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi6E, BT 5.2 and even 5G. Both models feature Intel’s 12th generation Core processors (R680E Chipset) with support for up to 16 cores and 24 threads. According to ASRock, both series also offer an upgraded memory capacity by combining up to four SO-DIMM DDR4 2933MHz for a total of 128GB.

7 books that CIOs should read this summer As many of us dip our toes back in the water of travel and in-person events this year, those hours at the airport could be a great time to brush up on some reading. Or maybe you have an actual vacation planned and need a beach read. If you’re a CIO or IT leader looking to spruce up your leadership skills, we’ve rounded up seven books that should be on your radar this summer. The following books are impactful, insightful, and full of quality leadership advice for what's next in our industry. Check out our recommendations.

today's howtos Fixing "cannot find signatures with metadata for snap" Error The other day I was trying to install massCode application. For installation, it provided a Snap file to download. [...] There are no signatures involved here. What happens is that you have downloaded a Snap installer file from a third party. The snap mechanism in Ubuntu expects you to get the snap packages from the official snap store. Since it doesn’t come from the snap store, you see the ‘cannot find signatures with metadata for snap’ error message. The error message is not descriptive, like most error messages.

How to Install WordPress with LAMP on SUSE Linux Enterprise Written in PHP, WordPress is one of the most popular and widely used CMS (Content Management Systems). It is free and open-source and is used for creating stunning websites by providing prebuilt feature-rich templates that are easily customizable. As such, you can create cool websites without the need to write any code. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to install WordPress with LAMP on SUSE Enterprise Server 15.

ow to install Visual Studio Code on Ubuntu 20.04|22.04 [Ed: No, do not install proprietary spyware from the company that attacks GNU/Linux. Use free/libre software which does not spy on the user and is not controlled by Microsoft] In this article we are going to learn how to install Visual Studio code also know as (VScode) on Ubuntu 22.04...

Manage your files in your Linux terminal with ranger | Opensource.com The most basic way to look at your files and folders is to use the commands ls and ll. But sometimes, I want to see not just the file metadata but also the contents of a file at a glance. For that, I use ranger. If you love working out of your console and using Vim or Vi, and you don’t want to leave your terminal for any reason, ranger is your new best friend. Ranger is a minimal file manager that allows you not only to navigate through the files but also to preview them. Ranger comes bundled with rifle, a file executor that can efficiently choose programs that work with a given file type.

How to Install Darktable on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable Darktable is a free and open-source photography application program and raw developer. Rather than being a raster graphics editor like Adobe Photoshop or GIMP, it comprises a subset of image editing operations specifically aimed at non-destructive raw image post-production. In addition to basic RAW conversion, Darktable is equipped with various tools for basic and advanced image editing. These include exposure correction, color management, white balance, image sharpening, noise reduction, perspective correction, and local retouching. As a result, Darktable is an incredibly powerful tool for photographers of all experience levels. Best of all, it is entirely free to download and use. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Darktable on Fedora 36 Linux workstation using the command line terminal.