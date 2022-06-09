Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and More
Best Raspberry Pi Deals 2022 | Tom's Hardware
With more than 40 million units sold and a powerful community of makers and fans behind it, Raspberry Pi is more than a single-board computer; it's a huge platform with an even bigger ecosystem behind it. Whether you want to build your own robot, create an A.I.-powered security camera, or just set up a simple computer for programming and web surfing, the Pi is for you.
Best microSD Cards for Raspberry Pi 2022
Best Raspberry Pi Accessories of 2022
Best Raspberry Pi Pico Accessories and Add-Ons 2022
The Best Raspberry Pi Cases 2022
Best Raspberry Pi HATs 2022: Expansion Boards for Every Project | Tom's Hardware
The Raspberry Pi is an awesome platform for learning and experimentation. We can learn to code, build robots, monitor the location of the International Space Station, and so much more. But to make the most of the Pi, it helps to have the right HAT (hardware attached on top). HATs are expansion boards, introduced along with the Raspberry Pi B+ in 2014, that connect to the Raspberry Pi’s set of 40 GPIO pins and easily add functionality such as lights, motors, sensors and fans without a mess of wires.
Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Powers Lyra+ Gaming Handheld | Tom's Hardware
‘Handheld retro games console’ and ‘crowdfunding’ seem to be pretty common words around here these days, but the Creoqode Lyra+ (opens in new tab), about to start crowdfunding for a new model over at Kickstarter and brought to our attention by Liliputing (opens in new tab), is different.
Different in that, instead of being a shrunken PC (opens in new tab) in a Switch-like case (opens in new tab), as is the fashion (except for the PlayDate (opens in new tab)), it’s a Raspberry Pi (opens in new tab) Compute Module 4 in a Switch-like case. This makes it a machine for streaming and emulators rather than for playing games directly, but what’s interesting about the ’+’ is that it’s a second-generation device.
Raspberry Pi Pico W Adds Wi-Fi, Costs Just $6
Raspberry Pi Pico Modchip Plays Homebrew on GameCube | Tom's Hardware
Developer Maciej Kobus is a huge fan of Nintendo consoles and has developed a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered modchip for the Nintendo GameCube called the PicoBoot (opens in new tab). This modchip is an initial program loader (IPL) replacement that tells your GameCube to boot into whatever system you like. Of course, the most popular platform chosen by most modders is Swiss (opens in new tab), a homebrew system for the GameCube that can run other emulators.
The modchip is run entirely on the Pico, but you will need a secondary chip for storage. According to Kobus, it can replace or run in tandem with the XenoGC modchip—another popular modchip used for running homebrew on the Nintendo GameCube. Once installed, users can boot into Swiss and launch anything from GameCube titles to GameBoy Advance ROMs.
Best Raspberry Pi Projects | Tom's Hardware
The Raspberry Pi might be hard to get ahold of right now but it’s not hard to find incredible projects and mind-blowing creations from the maker community. From AI-powered systems to retrogaming gadgets that use original hardware—we’ve got the coolest developments to share with you that we hope can inspire your own projects this summer.
These makers pull out the best Raspberry Pi accessories, and Raspberry Pi HATs to bring their clever designs to fruition. We’ve already featured each of these once individually in the past month and we think it’s time to do it again. These projects are the best of the best and deserve a second wave of love from the maker community at large.
Elecfreaks Pico:ed Review: RP2040 in a Micro:Bit Form Factor | Tom's Hardware
They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so it seems that Elecfreaks latest board, the Pico:ed, is a homage to the micro:bit range of boards. Pico:ed features the Raspberry Pi RP2040 SoC in a more educational form factor, and the $13 price tag is certainly enticing for those wishing to start their coding journey.
Pico:ed shares the same form factor as the micro:bit, and at a glance it looks like a distant cousin. Instead of a 5x5 LED matrix, Pico:ed has a rather odd 7x17 matrix and two simple button inputs. At the bottom of the board are a series of GPIO “pins”, broken out to an edge connector that looks like a set of gold teeth. Some of the pins can be used with crocodile clips, which are very useful for educational environments where soldering and working with small pins and jumpers isn’t always practical.
Modder Claims They Used Portal to Get Half-Life 2 Running on the Nintendo Switch
Document themes in Impress: shape fill
Impress now has the next step of document theme support: it is possible to refer to the theme colors from shape fill colors (including effects). This work is primarily for Collabora Online, but the feature is fully available in desktop Impress as well.
The History of Rocky Linux [Enterprise] Distribution
Developed by Rocky Enterprise Software Foundation, Rocky Linux is an opensource Linux distribution that was designed to be a downstream and 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Rocky Linux is a community-supported, and production-grade operating system designed to offer rock-solid stability and regular security updates for production workloads. It has increasingly gained traction since its inception and now sits with the big boys such as SUSE Linux Enterprise and Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Let us take a trip down memory lane and see how one of the most celebrated enterprise-grade Linux distributions came to be.
