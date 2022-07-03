This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.

today's howtos How To Install Dashlane Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Dashlane Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Dashlane is one of the popular password managers that is available in both free and premium versions. Dashlane is more than just a password manager. It fills all your passwords, payments, and personal details wherever you need them, across the web, on any device. It’s the app that makes the internet easier. Do note that Dashlane can only be used on one computer or device for free. To enable cross-platform sync you have to stump up $39.99 per year. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Dashlane Password Manager on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.

How to Install Fedora 36 Server with Screenshots Fedora 36 is released for desktop, server & cloud environments, and the Internet of Things, and in this tutorial, we shall go through the various steps on how to install the Fedora 36 server with screenshots. There are some crucial improvements in the server edition, before we proceed to the installation steps, we shall look at some of the new features and improvements.

Essential System Tools: gWakeOnLAN - turn machines on through Wake On LAN - LinuxLinks This series highlights essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities. For details of all tools in this series, please check the table in the summary section. gWakeOnLAN is a small graphical utility that lets you wake up machines using the Wake on LAN (WOL) feature. WOL lets you wake a computer from a low-power state when a network adapter detects a WOL event. Typically, such an event is a specially constructed Ethernet packet, often known as a “magic packet”. When the packet is received, the target machine’s network device (Network Interface Controller or NIC) wakes up the rest of the machine.

How to install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 36 [Ed: No, do not install proprietary spyware from the company that attacks GNU/Linux. Use free/libre software which does not spy on the user and is not controlled by Microsoft]