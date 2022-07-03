9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 3rd, 2022
This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.
today's howtos
Fcitx 5 Plasma Theme support
Kimpanel is a plasma applet that uses plasma and dbus to display the input method popup window. In X11, people who want to have native plasma theme based input method window may use it to provide a nice integration with plasma. So you might ask, we already having kimpanel in Plasma desktop, what’s point to have this feature in Fcitx 5? Well, if you use the wayland.. you will notice that kimpanel does not work properly in terms of window positioning. The input window is a small popup window used by input method. It needs to be shown at the cursor position in order to make user eye focused at the point where they are typing. This popup window is critical for CJK input method users. And you might ask again, why can’t we just fix kimpanel? Unfortunately, it’s hard to fix.
