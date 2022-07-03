This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.

If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub. Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser. We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 3rd, 2022 This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.