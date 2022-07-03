Android Leftovers
-
20 Best Podcast Apps for Android to Amplify Your Music Experience
-
10 popular ‘family-tracking’ Android apps that can be ‘dangerous’ | Gadgets Now
-
How To Tell If Spyware Is Hiding On Your Android Phone
-
This new Android Malware can subscribe you to services without you knowing: How does it work? | Pocketnow
-
Motorola Android 12 update and bugs tracker (cont.updated)
-
The Galaxy M11 Is Finally Getting Android 12
-
OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV with Android 10 launched: Price, features | Business Standard News
-
Google Will Pay $90 Million To Android Developers Settle A Play Store Lawsuit
-
RedMagic 7S-series Android gaming flagship smartphones are set to launch in July 2022 - NotebookCheck.net News
-
Free BlueStacks X cloud service lets you stream Android games on your computer - PhoneArena
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 261 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Need A Linux Kernel Module? Scratch That
If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub. Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser. We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 3rd, 2022
This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 3rd, 2022
This week we had some really great software releases, starting with both the Mozilla Thunderbird 102 email client and Mozilla Firefox 102 web browser, continuing with the Plasma Mobile Gear 22.06 software suite for mobile devices, new NVIDIA graphics and HP printing drivers, the OTA-23 update for Ubuntu Touch, a new major Unity7 desktop update, and ending with Darktable 4.0 RAW image editor. Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for July 3rd, 2022.
today's howtos
Recent comments
10 min 29 sec ago
10 min 56 sec ago
12 min 52 sec ago
25 min 10 sec ago
2 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
5 hours 56 min ago
6 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 2 min ago
19 hours 5 min ago