Based on Slackware 15.0 and powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel series and BusyBox 1.35, Porteus Linux 5.0 is here more than four years after version 4.0 to offer you more recent GNU/Linux technologies and a choice of no less than eight desktop flavors as standalone and live ISO editions. These eight flavors include some newer desktop environment releases like Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0, Cinnamon 5.4.2, and MATE 1.26, but also some older ones like the KDE Plasma 5.23.5 and GNOME 41.5. In addition, you’ll find live editions with the older LXDE desktop environment and the lighter Openbox window manager.

openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition and Call For Papers openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition Announcement - openSUSE News Today, we will start a logo competition for openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022. A logo is an essential material for the successful summit. As you have seen, the former openSUSE.Asia summits have their unique logos reflecting the communities where the summit took place. Following tradition, we have logo competition to collect great logo for this year’s summit. Notably, this year summit has two parts. One is Asia Summit Main Track with Virtual Online Conference, the other is Local Part which will be held in each local area. This logo is for Asia Summit Main Track. So this logo will represent Asia. The competition is open now and ends on 23 July 2022. The organizing team will send “Geeko Mystery Box” as an appreciation for the best logo designed.

openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Main Track Call For Papers - openSUSE News It is a pleasure to announce the call for papers for openSUSE.Asia summit 2022 Main Track starting today, the openSUSE.Asia Committee is looking for speakers from different avenues of life, representing and advocating Free and Open Source Software. openSUSE.Asia Summits are organized every year to promote the use of free and open source software and have been appreciated events for the openSUSE community (i.e. both contributors and users) in Asia. Following the last Asia Virtual Summit hosted by India team, the eighth openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 will be held by openSUSE online volunteer team on Late September. The past Asia Summits received major participation from Indonesia, China mainland, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India. This year’s event will consist of the two parts: the Asia Summit Main Track and local online/offline parts held in several Asian countries/regions. This call is for the Asia Summit Main Track. The event is going to be completly virtual and use online conference tools. Talks will be live, but you can record video in advance if you want it.