today's howtos
-
How to Install Plex Media Server on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable
Plex Media Server is a piece of software that allows you to store all your digital media content in one place. It is extremely popular with people who have large TV and movie libraries, as it allows them to share their content with friends and family. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories, making it easy to find what you are looking for. It also supports a wide range of client applications to access your content on your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. If you have a good enough connection, you can share your content with friends and family. Plex Media Server is a great way to keep your digital media content organized and accessible. It is worth considering if you have a large TV or movie library. It supports a wide range of client applications and allows you to share your content with others.
-
Applying DISA STIG hardening to SLES installations | SUSE Communities
The DISA and SUSE have authored a STIG (Secure Technical Implementation Guide) that describes how to harden a SUSE Linux Enterprise system.
The STIG is a long list of rules, each containing description, detection of problems and how to remediate problems on a per rule basis.
-
Install XAMPP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout
Learn the commands to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the terminal for setting up Apache web server and MySQL environment quickly.
With the free software collection XAMPP, preconfigured web servers based on Apache can be conveniently set up. For this purpose, the open-source package also includes the database program MariaDB as well as the scripting languages PHP and Perl combined in one installation routine
Also on board are useful tools such as the FTP server FileZilla, the mail server Mercury Mail Transport System, Tomcat for Java applications, phpMyAdmin, the analysis tool Webalizer, the mail tester Fake Sendmail and OpenSSL encryption. The modules are conveniently operated via the XAMPP Control Panel.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 409 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.0 Released with Eight Desktop Flavors, Linux 5.18
Based on Slackware 15.0 and powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel series and BusyBox 1.35, Porteus Linux 5.0 is here more than four years after version 4.0 to offer you more recent GNU/Linux technologies and a choice of no less than eight desktop flavors as standalone and live ISO editions. These eight flavors include some newer desktop environment releases like Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0, Cinnamon 5.4.2, and MATE 1.26, but also some older ones like the KDE Plasma 5.23.5 and GNOME 41.5. In addition, you’ll find live editions with the older LXDE desktop environment and the lighter Openbox window manager.
openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition and Call For Papers
Need A Linux Kernel Module? Scratch That
If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub. Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser. We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all.
Recent comments
4 min 14 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 43 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
6 hours 2 min ago
7 hours 29 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago