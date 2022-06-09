Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of July 2022 12:55:18 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install Plex Media Server on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable

    Plex Media Server is a piece of software that allows you to store all your digital media content in one place. It is extremely popular with people who have large TV and movie libraries, as it allows them to share their content with friends and family. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories, making it easy to find what you are looking for. It also supports a wide range of client applications to access your content on your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. If you have a good enough connection, you can share your content with friends and family. Plex Media Server is a great way to keep your digital media content organized and accessible. It is worth considering if you have a large TV or movie library. It supports a wide range of client applications and allows you to share your content with others.

  • Applying DISA STIG hardening to SLES installations | SUSE Communities

    The DISA and SUSE have authored a STIG (Secure Technical Implementation Guide) that describes how to harden a SUSE Linux Enterprise system.

    The STIG is a long list of rules, each containing description, detection of problems and how to remediate problems on a per rule basis.

  • Install XAMPP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout

    Learn the commands to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the terminal for setting up Apache web server and MySQL environment quickly.

    With the free software collection XAMPP, preconfigured web servers based on Apache can be conveniently set up. For this purpose, the open-source package also includes the database program MariaDB as well as the scripting languages PHP and Perl combined in one installation routine

    Also on board are useful tools such as the FTP server FileZilla, the mail server Mercury Mail Transport System, Tomcat for Java applications, phpMyAdmin, the analysis tool Webalizer, the mail tester Fake Sendmail and OpenSSL encryption. The modules are conveniently operated via the XAMPP Control Panel.

»

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.0 Released with Eight Desktop Flavors, Linux 5.18

Based on Slackware 15.0 and powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel series and BusyBox 1.35, Porteus Linux 5.0 is here more than four years after version 4.0 to offer you more recent GNU/Linux technologies and a choice of no less than eight desktop flavors as standalone and live ISO editions. These eight flavors include some newer desktop environment releases like Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0, Cinnamon 5.4.2, and MATE 1.26, but also some older ones like the KDE Plasma 5.23.5 and GNOME 41.5. In addition, you’ll find live editions with the older LXDE desktop environment and the lighter Openbox window manager. Read more

openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition and Call For Papers

  • openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition Announcement - openSUSE News

    Today, we will start a logo competition for openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022. A logo is an essential material for the successful summit. As you have seen, the former openSUSE.Asia summits have their unique logos reflecting the communities where the summit took place. Following tradition, we have logo competition to collect great logo for this year’s summit. Notably, this year summit has two parts. One is Asia Summit Main Track with Virtual Online Conference, the other is Local Part which will be held in each local area. This logo is for Asia Summit Main Track. So this logo will represent Asia. The competition is open now and ends on 23 July 2022. The organizing team will send “Geeko Mystery Box” as an appreciation for the best logo designed.

  • openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Main Track Call For Papers - openSUSE News

    It is a pleasure to announce the call for papers for openSUSE.Asia summit 2022 Main Track starting today, the openSUSE.Asia Committee is looking for speakers from different avenues of life, representing and advocating Free and Open Source Software. openSUSE.Asia Summits are organized every year to promote the use of free and open source software and have been appreciated events for the openSUSE community (i.e. both contributors and users) in Asia. Following the last Asia Virtual Summit hosted by India team, the eighth openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 will be held by openSUSE online volunteer team on Late September. The past Asia Summits received major participation from Indonesia, China mainland, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India. This year’s event will consist of the two parts: the Asia Summit Main Track and local online/offline parts held in several Asian countries/regions. This call is for the Asia Summit Main Track. The event is going to be completly virtual and use online conference tools. Talks will be live, but you can record video in advance if you want it.

Need A Linux Kernel Module? Scratch That

If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub. Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser. We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6