TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux Ultrabook Out Now with Ryzen 7 5700U, WQHD Display

Unveiled two years ago, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop is now in its second generation with a newer AMD Ryzen 7 processor, namely the 35W Ryzen 7 5700U with only 15 watts TDP, a single-fan/single-heatpipe cooling system, and integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics, which promises to offer virtually the same performance as the Ryzen 7 4800H processor used in the first generation of the laptop but with much less power draw.

Android Leftovers

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.0 Released with Eight Desktop Flavors, Linux 5.18

Based on Slackware 15.0 and powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel series and BusyBox 1.35, Porteus Linux 5.0 is here more than four years after version 4.0 to offer you more recent GNU/Linux technologies and a choice of no less than eight desktop flavors as standalone and live ISO editions. These eight flavors include some newer desktop environment releases like Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0, Cinnamon 5.4.2, and MATE 1.26, but also some older ones like the KDE Plasma 5.23.5 and GNOME 41.5. In addition, you’ll find live editions with the older LXDE desktop environment and the lighter Openbox window manager. Read more

openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition and Call For Papers

  • openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition Announcement - openSUSE News

    Today, we will start a logo competition for openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022. A logo is an essential material for the successful summit. As you have seen, the former openSUSE.Asia summits have their unique logos reflecting the communities where the summit took place. Following tradition, we have logo competition to collect great logo for this year’s summit. Notably, this year summit has two parts. One is Asia Summit Main Track with Virtual Online Conference, the other is Local Part which will be held in each local area. This logo is for Asia Summit Main Track. So this logo will represent Asia. The competition is open now and ends on 23 July 2022. The organizing team will send “Geeko Mystery Box” as an appreciation for the best logo designed.

  • openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Main Track Call For Papers - openSUSE News

    It is a pleasure to announce the call for papers for openSUSE.Asia summit 2022 Main Track starting today, the openSUSE.Asia Committee is looking for speakers from different avenues of life, representing and advocating Free and Open Source Software. openSUSE.Asia Summits are organized every year to promote the use of free and open source software and have been appreciated events for the openSUSE community (i.e. both contributors and users) in Asia. Following the last Asia Virtual Summit hosted by India team, the eighth openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 will be held by openSUSE online volunteer team on Late September. The past Asia Summits received major participation from Indonesia, China mainland, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and India. This year’s event will consist of the two parts: the Asia Summit Main Track and local online/offline parts held in several Asian countries/regions. This call is for the Asia Summit Main Track. The event is going to be completly virtual and use online conference tools. Talks will be live, but you can record video in advance if you want it.

Need A Linux Kernel Module? Scratch That

If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub. Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser. We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all. Read more

