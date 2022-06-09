TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux Ultrabook Out Now with Ryzen 7 5700U, WQHD Display
Unveiled two years ago, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop is now in its second generation with a newer AMD Ryzen 7 processor, namely the 35W Ryzen 7 5700U with only 15 watts TDP, a single-fan/single-heatpipe cooling system, and integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics, which promises to offer virtually the same performance as the Ryzen 7 4800H processor used in the first generation of the laptop but with much less power draw.
Android Leftovers
Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.0 Released with Eight Desktop Flavors, Linux 5.18
Based on Slackware 15.0 and powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel series and BusyBox 1.35, Porteus Linux 5.0 is here more than four years after version 4.0 to offer you more recent GNU/Linux technologies and a choice of no less than eight desktop flavors as standalone and live ISO editions. These eight flavors include some newer desktop environment releases like Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0, Cinnamon 5.4.2, and MATE 1.26, but also some older ones like the KDE Plasma 5.23.5 and GNOME 41.5. In addition, you’ll find live editions with the older LXDE desktop environment and the lighter Openbox window manager.
openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition and Call For Papers
Need A Linux Kernel Module? Scratch That
If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub. Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser. We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all.
