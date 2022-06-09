today's howtos
Perf Trace, Private Tux - Solving Linux mysteries
Perf trace is a versatile, flexible powerful option in the perf toolbox, allowing to combine the power of strace with additional capabilities, which give you a multi-dimensional view of your system's behavior. For instance, by default, strace is a bit more difficult to follow and analyze, whereas perf trace helps more easily bucket results per thread, filter out unnecessary information, and conversely, zero in on the specific data you need.
Hopefully, this tutorial is a good reference point for getting started with perf trace. You do need some background knowledge, you need to know how your software behaves, but then you can use it to figure out possible performance bottlenecks, and improve and optimize its execution. Perf may also need some tweaking to run well in userspace, and you have tons of flags and options to narrow down the troubleshooting to what you need. And that would be all for today.
How to Test Your Website Speed on Linux - Linux Stans
Website speed, often called website performance, refers to the amount of time a web browser renders web pages from a specific site.
A site’s loading speed can significantly affect user experience (UX). For example, a slow website response time (SRT) can lead to high bounce rates. Subsequently, having a poorly performing website can harm your search engine optimization (SEO) efforts.
This article will cover three tips for testing a website’s speed, including how to do it in a Linux Terminal. By identifying the areas for improvement, website owners can optimize website speed more efficiently.
Docker Commands Tutorial | Getting Started With Docker - OSTechNix
This detailed Docker tutorial covers the essential Docker commands, such as how to create a new container, run the container, remove a container and so on. In addition, this guide also explains how to build your own Docker image from an existing container and how to remove containers and images. Without further ado, let us get started with Docker basics usage!
How to Install ReactJS on Ubuntu 22.04 - LinuxTuto
React (also known as React.js or ReactJS) is an open-source JavaScript front-end library for creating web frontend and UI components.
It is developed and maintained by the Facebook and a large community of developers. This is also useful for creating mobile applications.
In this tutorial you will learn to install and create ReactJS Application on a Ubuntu 22.04 OS.
Android Leftovers
Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.0 Released with Eight Desktop Flavors, Linux 5.18
Based on Slackware 15.0 and powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.18 kernel series and BusyBox 1.35, Porteus Linux 5.0 is here more than four years after version 4.0 to offer you more recent GNU/Linux technologies and a choice of no less than eight desktop flavors as standalone and live ISO editions. These eight flavors include some newer desktop environment releases like Xfce 4.16, LXQt 1.1.0, Cinnamon 5.4.2, and MATE 1.26, but also some older ones like the KDE Plasma 5.23.5 and GNOME 41.5. In addition, you’ll find live editions with the older LXDE desktop environment and the lighter Openbox window manager.
openSUSE.Asia Summit 2022 Logo Competition and Call For Papers
Need A Linux Kernel Module? Scratch That
If you have been for (or against) Rust in the Linux kernel, get ready for a Linux kernel module written in… Scratch. That’s right. Scratch, the MIT-developed language with blocks popular for teaching kids to code. We didn’t mean “from scratch.” We meant IN Scratch. The bootstrap code and Makefile is out there on GitHub. Of course, it is a simple module and the reason it is possible is because of the scratchnative system that lets you compile Scratch into C code. If you want to look at the decidedly simple code, you can open it in your browser. We don’t t think anyone is seriously suggesting you start doing this kind of development in Scratch, but it is sort of amazing that you can do it at all.
