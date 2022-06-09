Mini review of ORICO USB 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure Here’s the USB 4.0 enclosure connected to the USB 4.0 Type-C port of UP Xtreme i11 mini PC running Ubuntu 20.04. The metal enclosure is quite hot to the touch even at idle, but that’s a good sign meaning it’s cooling the SSD. There’s a fairly long output in the kernel log once I insert the device, but it ends with:... I repeated the benchmark three times with about the same results each time. All results, namely sequential write/read and random read/write, are about in the same range of about 1100 MB/s which may indicate some issue. That number is also close to 10 Gbps, so we may indeed have a USB connection limited to 10 Gbps as reported by lsusb -t command.

today's howtos Perf Trace, Private Tux - Solving Linux mysteries Perf trace is a versatile, flexible powerful option in the perf toolbox, allowing to combine the power of strace with additional capabilities, which give you a multi-dimensional view of your system's behavior. For instance, by default, strace is a bit more difficult to follow and analyze, whereas perf trace helps more easily bucket results per thread, filter out unnecessary information, and conversely, zero in on the specific data you need. Hopefully, this tutorial is a good reference point for getting started with perf trace. You do need some background knowledge, you need to know how your software behaves, but then you can use it to figure out possible performance bottlenecks, and improve and optimize its execution. Perf may also need some tweaking to run well in userspace, and you have tons of flags and options to narrow down the troubleshooting to what you need. And that would be all for today.

How to Test Your Website Speed on Linux - Linux Stans Website speed, often called website performance, refers to the amount of time a web browser renders web pages from a specific site. A site’s loading speed can significantly affect user experience (UX). For example, a slow website response time (SRT) can lead to high bounce rates. Subsequently, having a poorly performing website can harm your search engine optimization (SEO) efforts. This article will cover three tips for testing a website’s speed, including how to do it in a Linux Terminal. By identifying the areas for improvement, website owners can optimize website speed more efficiently.

Docker Commands Tutorial | Getting Started With Docker - OSTechNix This detailed Docker tutorial covers the essential Docker commands, such as how to create a new container, run the container, remove a container and so on. In addition, this guide also explains how to build your own Docker image from an existing container and how to remove containers and images. Without further ado, let us get started with Docker basics usage!

How to Install ReactJS on Ubuntu 22.04 - LinuxTuto React (also known as React.js or ReactJS) is an open-source JavaScript front-end library for creating web frontend and UI components. It is developed and maintained by the Facebook and a large community of developers. This is also useful for creating mobile applications. In this tutorial you will learn to install and create ReactJS Application on a Ubuntu 22.04 OS.