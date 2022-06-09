Mini review of ORICO USB 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure
Here’s the USB 4.0 enclosure connected to the USB 4.0 Type-C port of UP Xtreme i11 mini PC running Ubuntu 20.04. The metal enclosure is quite hot to the touch even at idle, but that’s a good sign meaning it’s cooling the SSD.
There’s a fairly long output in the kernel log once I insert the device, but it ends with:...
I repeated the benchmark three times with about the same results each time. All results, namely sequential write/read and random read/write, are about in the same range of about 1100 MB/s which may indicate some issue. That number is also close to 10 Gbps, so we may indeed have a USB connection limited to 10 Gbps as reported by lsusb -t command.
Perf trace is a versatile, flexible powerful option in the perf toolbox, allowing to combine the power of strace with additional capabilities, which give you a multi-dimensional view of your system's behavior. For instance, by default, strace is a bit more difficult to follow and analyze, whereas perf trace helps more easily bucket results per thread, filter out unnecessary information, and conversely, zero in on the specific data you need.
Hopefully, this tutorial is a good reference point for getting started with perf trace. You do need some background knowledge, you need to know how your software behaves, but then you can use it to figure out possible performance bottlenecks, and improve and optimize its execution. Perf may also need some tweaking to run well in userspace, and you have tons of flags and options to narrow down the troubleshooting to what you need. And that would be all for today.
Website speed, often called website performance, refers to the amount of time a web browser renders web pages from a specific site.
A site’s loading speed can significantly affect user experience (UX). For example, a slow website response time (SRT) can lead to high bounce rates. Subsequently, having a poorly performing website can harm your search engine optimization (SEO) efforts.
This article will cover three tips for testing a website’s speed, including how to do it in a Linux Terminal. By identifying the areas for improvement, website owners can optimize website speed more efficiently.
This detailed Docker tutorial covers the essential Docker commands, such as how to create a new container, run the container, remove a container and so on. In addition, this guide also explains how to build your own Docker image from an existing container and how to remove containers and images. Without further ado, let us get started with Docker basics usage!
React (also known as React.js or ReactJS) is an open-source JavaScript front-end library for creating web frontend and UI components.
It is developed and maintained by the Facebook and a large community of developers. This is also useful for creating mobile applications.
In this tutorial you will learn to install and create ReactJS Application on a Ubuntu 22.04 OS.
TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux Ultrabook Out Now with Ryzen 7 5700U, WQHD Display
Unveiled two years ago, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop is now in its second generation with a newer AMD Ryzen 7 processor, namely the 35W Ryzen 7 5700U with only 15 watts TDP, a single-fan/single-heatpipe cooling system, and integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics, which promises to offer virtually the same performance as the Ryzen 7 4800H processor used in the first generation of the laptop but with much less power draw.
Plex Media Server is a piece of software that allows you to store all your digital media content in one place. It is extremely popular with people who have large TV and movie libraries, as it allows them to share their content with friends and family. Plex Media Server organizes your files and content into categories, making it easy to find what you are looking for. It also supports a wide range of client applications to access your content on your TV, NVIDIA Shield, Roku, Mobile App, and many more platforms. If you have a good enough connection, you can share your content with friends and family. Plex Media Server is a great way to keep your digital media content organized and accessible. It is worth considering if you have a large TV or movie library. It supports a wide range of client applications and allows you to share your content with others.
The DISA and SUSE have authored a STIG (Secure Technical Implementation Guide) that describes how to harden a SUSE Linux Enterprise system.
The STIG is a long list of rules, each containing description, detection of problems and how to remediate problems on a per rule basis.
Learn the commands to install XAMPP on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish Linux using the terminal for setting up Apache web server and MySQL environment quickly.
With the free software collection XAMPP, preconfigured web servers based on Apache can be conveniently set up. For this purpose, the open-source package also includes the database program MariaDB as well as the scripting languages PHP and Perl combined in one installation routine
Also on board are useful tools such as the FTP server FileZilla, the mail server Mercury Mail Transport System, Tomcat for Java applications, phpMyAdmin, the analysis tool Webalizer, the mail tester Fake Sendmail and OpenSSL encryption. The modules are conveniently operated via the XAMPP Control Panel.
