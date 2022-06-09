Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD)
Cloud OSINT. Finding Interesting Resources
I had a curiosity driven excursion into the public clouds of AWS and Azure to find what is publicly hosted and who by. As anticipated, the results were extremely broad and interesting as I found PII, various web applications, login portals, source code, and adult material.
Please note that this blog will not include all steps of reconnaissance as that is a topic for another blog.
Security updates for Monday [LWN.net]
Security updates have been issued by Debian (gnupg2 and kernel), Fedora (golang-github-apache-beam-2, golang-github-etcd-io-gofail, golang-github-intel-goresctrl, golang-github-spf13-cobra, golang-k8s-pod-security-admission, and vim), Oracle (.NET 6.0, compat-openssl10, compat-openssl11, cups, curl, expat, firefox, go-toolset:ol8, grub2,, gzip, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, java-17-openjdk, kernel, libarchive, libgcrypt, libinput, libxml2, pcre2, postgresql, python, rsync, rsyslog, ruby:2.6, subversion, thunderbird, vim, xz, and zlib), Scientific Linux (firefox and thunderbird), SUSE (python-nltk and salt), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-hwe-5.13, and linux-oem-5.14).
Azure Service Fabric Vulnerability Can Lead to Cluster Takeover [Ed: This is a proprietary Microsoft issue, stop saying "Linux"]
Mini review of ORICO USB 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure
Here’s the USB 4.0 enclosure connected to the USB 4.0 Type-C port of UP Xtreme i11 mini PC running Ubuntu 20.04. The metal enclosure is quite hot to the touch even at idle, but that’s a good sign meaning it’s cooling the SSD. There’s a fairly long output in the kernel log once I insert the device, but it ends with:... I repeated the benchmark three times with about the same results each time. All results, namely sequential write/read and random read/write, are about in the same range of about 1100 MB/s which may indicate some issue. That number is also close to 10 Gbps, so we may indeed have a USB connection limited to 10 Gbps as reported by lsusb -t command.
TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux Ultrabook Out Now with Ryzen 7 5700U, WQHD Display
Unveiled two years ago, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop is now in its second generation with a newer AMD Ryzen 7 processor, namely the 35W Ryzen 7 5700U with only 15 watts TDP, a single-fan/single-heatpipe cooling system, and integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics, which promises to offer virtually the same performance as the Ryzen 7 4800H processor used in the first generation of the laptop but with much less power draw.
