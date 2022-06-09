today's leftovers
Rakudo Weekly News: 2022.27 More Videos
Put this in your agenda: the second Raku Conference will be held on 13-14 August 2022, online!
Deprecated Linux commands, Podman Compose vs. Docker Compose, and more sysadmin tips
How to use YAML nesting, lists, and comments in Ansible playbooks | Enable Sysadmin
To automate with Ansible, you must be familiar with YAML, the human-readable language used to define the logic in Ansible playbooks. YAML stands for "Yet Another Markup Language" or "YAML Ain't Markup Language" (a recursive acronym). YAML is often used for writing configuration files. Although YAML is considered simple and easy to understand, the YAML syntax can be quite confusing. This article digs a little deeper into some YAML basics.
Food-Tracker is An Open Source Privacy-Friendly Calorie Tracker
Food-Tracker is a free open-source Android app that helps you track calories in thousands of food items. The app is available to download, use for free from F-Droid and Google Play application store.
Beside the search, the user also can save the items and bookmark them in a simple straightforward interface.
[...]
The Project is released under the GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Launch your DOS games from the Steam Deck and ditch the headache. - Invidious
Add your favorite DOS games to the Steam Deck with DOSBox! I'm really proud of this tutorial and I hope you find it useful.
Linux User Space: Episode 3:01: Total Community Protection
0:00 Cold Open
2:00 We're Open Source Denizens
12:23 Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes
15:58 Mozilla Watch (feat. Brave)
33:02 OMG OOMD
48:51 Community Focus: The Postmarket OS Podcast
52:25 App Focus: Amberol
1:02:30 Next Time: Ubuntu
1:04:16 Thank you
1:05:10 Stinger
Mini review of ORICO USB 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD enclosure
Here’s the USB 4.0 enclosure connected to the USB 4.0 Type-C port of UP Xtreme i11 mini PC running Ubuntu 20.04. The metal enclosure is quite hot to the touch even at idle, but that’s a good sign meaning it’s cooling the SSD. There’s a fairly long output in the kernel log once I insert the device, but it ends with:... I repeated the benchmark three times with about the same results each time. All results, namely sequential write/read and random read/write, are about in the same range of about 1100 MB/s which may indicate some issue. That number is also close to 10 Gbps, so we may indeed have a USB connection limited to 10 Gbps as reported by lsusb -t command.
today's howtos
TUXEDO Pulse 15 Gen2 Linux Ultrabook Out Now with Ryzen 7 5700U, WQHD Display
Unveiled two years ago, the TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop is now in its second generation with a newer AMD Ryzen 7 processor, namely the 35W Ryzen 7 5700U with only 15 watts TDP, a single-fan/single-heatpipe cooling system, and integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega graphics, which promises to offer virtually the same performance as the Ryzen 7 4800H processor used in the first generation of the laptop but with much less power draw.
today's howtos
