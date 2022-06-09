today's howtos Install Darktable 4.0.0 On Ubuntu / OpenSUSE / Fedora & AlmaLinux | Tips On UNIX This tutorial will be useful for beginners to download and install darktable 4.0.0 on Ubuntu 20.4 LTS, Fedora 35, AlmaLinux 9, RockyLinux 8, and OpenSUSE.

How to Resize and Optimize Images From the Linux Terminal - Make Tech Easier If you are a Linux user and prefer the Terminal than any other graphical applications, then you will be happy to know that you can also resize, convert and optimize your images directly in the Terminal with ImageMagick. ImageMagick is a suite of tools for Linux which allows you to manipulate images from the command line. It’s also the image processor behind many graphics-related applications. Here we will show you how to resize your images from the Terminal.

How to Delay or Tell When to Update Snap Apps in Ubuntu | UbuntuHandbook Ubuntu automatically checks and updates all installed Snap packages 4 times every day. Here’s how you can delay or assign a certain time period for the automatic update. Snap is an Ubuntu developed universal package format that runs in sandbox. Few core apps (such as Ubuntu Software and Firefox in 22.04) and many software in Ubuntu Software are Snap packages. Unlike classic .deb package, snap updates all the packages automatically in the background silently without user intervention. If you didn’t block the Snap package, you must have some installed on your Ubuntu machine. And, to avoid conflict to daily work (e.g., online meetings, data backup), you may tell Snap when to do the updates.

How To Install Plex Media Server on Fedora 36 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Plex media server is a self-hosted media player system to store your movies, shows, music, and photos. Plex Media Server is a great way to keep your digital media content organized and accessible. It is worth considering if you have a large TV or movie library. It supports a wide range of client applications and allows you to share your content with others. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Plex Media Server on a Fedora 36.

Install OBS Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Linux - Linux Shout Here we will let you know how to install the latest version of OBS Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish including other similar operating systems. OBS-Studio is an open-source software you need for recording and Streaming (live broadcast) your audiovisual content be able. You can use OBS-Studio Screencasts including Screen recording (e.g. slides, Software, etc …), camera image, and sound records very comfortably and if necessary it can be used to start streaming the Content to various streaming services such as YouTube, Facebook Live, Mixer, Twitter and more for worldwide audiovisual transfer. Especially in the field of PC gaming, there are many streamers who inspire an audience of millions with their content. Open Broadcast Software provides all the necessary tools for the direct transmission of video and audio signals to the network free of charge. It is possible to stream the generated signals to your own server. In addition, the developers of OBS work together with well-known streaming and video portals such as twitch.tv, and Dailymotion.

How to Install GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04 - RoseHosting GlassFish is an open-source Jakarta EE platform application server. It was initially developed by Sun Microsystems, then sponsored by Oracle Corporation, and now it is being maintained by the developers at Eclipse Foundation. GlassFish supports JSP, Servlets, JSF, JAVA API, RMI, etc. With this tool, web developers can easily build scalable and portable applications. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04.

How to enhance Firefox security with about:config tweaks If you are an advanced PC user and have been using Firefox browser for a long time, you might already be aware of about:config Settings. For those who don’t know, Firefox gives you a lot of customization by visiting about:config section. When you first visit it, you will be prompted by a warning screen saying “Changing advanced configuration preferences may affect Firefox performance or security.”