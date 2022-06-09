You probably already know that Linux Mint is based on the long-term support (LTS) release of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released a few months ago. This means that a new major version of Linux Mint is to follow sooner or later. And indeed the next major version, Linux Mint 21, is already in development. While there is no official release date announced, you should expect it to arrive by the end of July’22 or early August.

The JingPad A1 was positioned at launch as a tablet that would ship with a custom, tablet-friendly, Linux-based operating system that helped set it apart from Android tablets (with a user interface that looked distinctly iPad-ish). But its makers ran into some speed bumps resulting in layoffs and a fire sale. That doesn’t mean you can’t still run up-to-date Linux software on it though: as promised, the UBPorts team has now added support for the tablet to Ubuntu Touch. In other recent tech news from around the web, Xiaomi’s latest phone puts an emphasis on camera quality, the makers of the cheapest handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor to date are throwing in a few perks for folks who pre-order the $199 device in July, and a roundup of the latest mobile Linux news.

Star Labs Tease StarFighter, a Linux Laptop with 4K Display This UK-based hardware company is finalising production details on StarFighter, an upcoming 15.6-inch Linux laptop that boasts a 10-bit matte 4K IPS 16:9 display (likely at a comfortable 3840×2160 resolution, which is great for 2x scaling) — the display alone costs more than the company’s StarLite Linux laptop. Additionally, Star Labs’ StarFighter will offer a choice of 45W AMD or Intel processors, up-to 64GB RAM, and up-to 2TB of storage (though Gen 4 SDDs will only be supported on models with Intel processors).