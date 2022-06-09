Lilbits: Xiaomi 12S Pro has a 1 inch image sensor, Ubuntu Touch comes to the JingPad A1
The JingPad A1 was positioned at launch as a tablet that would ship with a custom, tablet-friendly, Linux-based operating system that helped set it apart from Android tablets (with a user interface that looked distinctly iPad-ish). But its makers ran into some speed bumps resulting in layoffs and a fire sale. That doesn’t mean you can’t still run up-to-date Linux software on it though: as promised, the UBPorts team has now added support for the tablet to Ubuntu Touch.
In other recent tech news from around the web, Xiaomi’s latest phone puts an emphasis on camera quality, the makers of the cheapest handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor to date are throwing in a few perks for folks who pre-order the $199 device in July, and a roundup of the latest mobile Linux news.
New Features in the Upcoming Linux Mint 21 Release
You probably already know that Linux Mint is based on the long-term support (LTS) release of Ubuntu.
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released a few months ago. This means that a new major version of Linux Mint is to follow sooner or later.
And indeed the next major version, Linux Mint 21, is already in development. While there is no official release date announced, you should expect it to arrive by the end of July’22 or early August.
Star Labs Tease StarFighter, a Linux Laptop with 4K Display
This UK-based hardware company is finalising production details on StarFighter, an upcoming 15.6-inch Linux laptop that boasts a 10-bit matte 4K IPS 16:9 display (likely at a comfortable 3840×2160 resolution, which is great for 2x scaling) — the display alone costs more than the company’s StarLite Linux laptop.
Additionally, Star Labs’ StarFighter will offer a choice of 45W AMD or Intel processors, up-to 64GB RAM, and up-to 2TB of storage (though Gen 4 SDDs will only be supported on models with Intel processors).
today's howtos
-
This tutorial will be useful for beginners to download and install darktable 4.0.0 on Ubuntu 20.4 LTS, Fedora 35, AlmaLinux 9, RockyLinux 8, and OpenSUSE.
-
If you are a Linux user and prefer the Terminal than any other graphical applications, then you will be happy to know that you can also resize, convert and optimize your images directly in the Terminal with ImageMagick. ImageMagick is a suite of tools for Linux which allows you to manipulate images from the command line. It’s also the image processor behind many graphics-related applications. Here we will show you how to resize your images from the Terminal.
-
Ubuntu automatically checks and updates all installed Snap packages 4 times every day. Here’s how you can delay or assign a certain time period for the automatic update.
Snap is an Ubuntu developed universal package format that runs in sandbox. Few core apps (such as Ubuntu Software and Firefox in 22.04) and many software in Ubuntu Software are Snap packages. Unlike classic .deb package, snap updates all the packages automatically in the background silently without user intervention.
If you didn’t block the Snap package, you must have some installed on your Ubuntu machine. And, to avoid conflict to daily work (e.g., online meetings, data backup), you may tell Snap when to do the updates.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Plex Media Server on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, Plex media server is a self-hosted media player system to store your movies, shows, music, and photos. Plex Media Server is a great way to keep your digital media content organized and accessible. It is worth considering if you have a large TV or movie library. It supports a wide range of client applications and allows you to share your content with others.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Plex Media Server on a Fedora 36.
-
Here we will let you know how to install the latest version of OBS Studio on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy JellyFish including other similar operating systems.
OBS-Studio is an open-source software you need for recording and Streaming (live broadcast) your audiovisual content be able. You can use OBS-Studio Screencasts including Screen recording (e.g. slides, Software, etc …), camera image, and sound records very comfortably and if necessary it can be used to start streaming the Content to various streaming services such as YouTube, Facebook Live, Mixer, Twitter and more for worldwide audiovisual transfer.
Especially in the field of PC gaming, there are many streamers who inspire an audience of millions with their content. Open Broadcast Software provides all the necessary tools for the direct transmission of video and audio signals to the network free of charge. It is possible to stream the generated signals to your own server. In addition, the developers of OBS work together with well-known streaming and video portals such as twitch.tv, and Dailymotion.
-
GlassFish is an open-source Jakarta EE platform application server. It was initially developed by Sun Microsystems, then sponsored by Oracle Corporation, and now it is being maintained by the developers at Eclipse Foundation. GlassFish supports JSP, Servlets, JSF, JAVA API, RMI, etc. With this tool, web developers can easily build scalable and portable applications. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GlassFish on Ubuntu 22.04.
