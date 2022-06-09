Be Wary Of "Fake" Open Source Software
Open source software have become more important today than in the past. The benefits brought by using open source software for governments, organizations and commercial businesses can not be emphasized enough. This is why you’ll probably see an open source software running in every corner of the modern IT infrastructure.
This, however, made the term “open source” somehow a buzzword. We started observing many companies which are calling their software “open source”, although in fact, it is not.
Those companies do this because people are more motivated to use an open source software and include it in their infrastructure than a proprietary solution. They like the extra attention and free marketing they get when they simply classify their solution as “open source”.
What is “open source“, anyway? The term was introduced in 1998 by the Open Source Initiative (OSI) as an alternative for the “free software” term to avoid the possible confusion between “free as in cost” and “free as in freedom”. They didn’t want people to think that free software is just software with no cost.
The OSI definition is universally accepted as the one and only definition for open source, simply because they were the ones who crafted the term in the first place.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 386 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Lilbits: Xiaomi 12S Pro has a 1 inch image sensor, Ubuntu Touch comes to the JingPad A1
The JingPad A1 was positioned at launch as a tablet that would ship with a custom, tablet-friendly, Linux-based operating system that helped set it apart from Android tablets (with a user interface that looked distinctly iPad-ish). But its makers ran into some speed bumps resulting in layoffs and a fire sale. That doesn’t mean you can’t still run up-to-date Linux software on it though: as promised, the UBPorts team has now added support for the tablet to Ubuntu Touch. In other recent tech news from around the web, Xiaomi’s latest phone puts an emphasis on camera quality, the makers of the cheapest handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor to date are throwing in a few perks for folks who pre-order the $199 device in July, and a roundup of the latest mobile Linux news.
New Features in the Upcoming Linux Mint 21 Release
You probably already know that Linux Mint is based on the long-term support (LTS) release of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released a few months ago. This means that a new major version of Linux Mint is to follow sooner or later. And indeed the next major version, Linux Mint 21, is already in development. While there is no official release date announced, you should expect it to arrive by the end of July’22 or early August.
Star Labs Tease StarFighter, a Linux Laptop with 4K Display
This UK-based hardware company is finalising production details on StarFighter, an upcoming 15.6-inch Linux laptop that boasts a 10-bit matte 4K IPS 16:9 display (likely at a comfortable 3840×2160 resolution, which is great for 2x scaling) — the display alone costs more than the company’s StarLite Linux laptop. Additionally, Star Labs’ StarFighter will offer a choice of 45W AMD or Intel processors, up-to 64GB RAM, and up-to 2TB of storage (though Gen 4 SDDs will only be supported on models with Intel processors).
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 32 min ago
5 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 43 min ago
8 hours 44 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago