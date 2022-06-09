today's leftovers
ArcoLinux 22.07.03 overview | an Arch Linux based distro - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show an overview of ArcoLinux 22.07.03 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Complete Guide to Using Wapiti Web Vulnerability Scanner to Keep Yo...
Wapiti is a well-known tool that is widely used amongst security researchers, regular users, and even System Administrators. As Cyber Criminals continue to exploit new found vulnerabilities and even existing ones due to poor security management, Wapiti is the perfect solution to auditing your website and webservers. The commands and arguments are fairly simple to use, it is a powerful tool, and the report provided in HTML format allows for any user to see urgent issues and their possible solutions without having to sit, search, and create a solution. It provides you with a baseline understanding of your vulnerabilities and a baseline path to a solution.
Which Browser is Best for Online Security?
While Tor has many features that average browsers can not compete with, its flaws can weigh it down for the average user. Users who will benefit most from Tor are people who are actively being tracked, such as militaries and people who know they are being spied on. For most users, a secure and private browser like Firefox, Brave, or even default Chromium, should be enough to stay safe, especially with safe browsing practices and software like VPNs or adblockers.
Debrief: Perl IDE Hackathon 2022
I had a great time hacking on the Perl Navigator and Raku Navigator as part of the Perl IDE Hackathon 2022. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time in person or remotely. Thanks especially to Brian for having many github issues ready for people to work on, and for helping so many people understand the concepts of Language Servers. I received compliments that the Hackathon was very organized but truthfully if people got that impression then Brian should get all the credit!
As a community I feel we could do better at helping people getting started and involved, so my goal was to emphasize first time and one off contributions. Brian caught the vision on this and as mentioned, did a great job preparing github issues and spent much of his time getting peoples development environment running. Hopefully he will post a report on what got done in the near future.
The State of Robotics – May & June 2022 | Ubuntu
In May, robotics felt the waves of the Hawksbill and Jellyfish. Last month brought us the first LTS for ROS 2, Humble Hawksbill. As part of the ROS community, we welcome this new release and congratulate everyone who made it possible.
In this round-up, we will talk about ROS, drones, football and robots that eat scrambled eggs.
1985's C64 "Computer Fireworks Celebration Kit" from Activision
Back in 1985, Activision released “The Complete Computer Fireworks Celebration Kit” for the Commodore 64.
Lilbits: Xiaomi 12S Pro has a 1 inch image sensor, Ubuntu Touch comes to the JingPad A1
The JingPad A1 was positioned at launch as a tablet that would ship with a custom, tablet-friendly, Linux-based operating system that helped set it apart from Android tablets (with a user interface that looked distinctly iPad-ish). But its makers ran into some speed bumps resulting in layoffs and a fire sale. That doesn’t mean you can’t still run up-to-date Linux software on it though: as promised, the UBPorts team has now added support for the tablet to Ubuntu Touch. In other recent tech news from around the web, Xiaomi’s latest phone puts an emphasis on camera quality, the makers of the cheapest handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor to date are throwing in a few perks for folks who pre-order the $199 device in July, and a roundup of the latest mobile Linux news.
New Features in the Upcoming Linux Mint 21 Release
You probably already know that Linux Mint is based on the long-term support (LTS) release of Ubuntu. Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released a few months ago. This means that a new major version of Linux Mint is to follow sooner or later. And indeed the next major version, Linux Mint 21, is already in development. While there is no official release date announced, you should expect it to arrive by the end of July’22 or early August.
Star Labs Tease StarFighter, a Linux Laptop with 4K Display
This UK-based hardware company is finalising production details on StarFighter, an upcoming 15.6-inch Linux laptop that boasts a 10-bit matte 4K IPS 16:9 display (likely at a comfortable 3840×2160 resolution, which is great for 2x scaling) — the display alone costs more than the company’s StarLite Linux laptop. Additionally, Star Labs’ StarFighter will offer a choice of 45W AMD or Intel processors, up-to 64GB RAM, and up-to 2TB of storage (though Gen 4 SDDs will only be supported on models with Intel processors).
