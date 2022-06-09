today's howtos
-
How to install Cockpit web console on Ubuntu 22.04
Cockpit is a web console utility that allows you to manage your server with ease, it is a essential tool when it comes to managing your server.
-
How to install FNF: SIMPGIRL on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install FNF: SIMPGIRL on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
-
How To Hide Your IP And Keep From Being Tracked
While the internet provides many benefits, it also brings new risks and challenges. One of the most common and notable of these is the threat to our privacy. Some users might think that they are protected by their browser, search engine and antivirus programs. However, the truth is that most of us aren’t doing nearly enough to keep websites from tracking us.
-
How to Use the Google Password Manager in Chrome
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 195 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Be Wary Of "Fake" Open Source Software
Open source software have become more important today than in the past. The benefits brought by using open source software for governments, organizations and commercial businesses can not be emphasized enough. This is why you’ll probably see an open source software running in every corner of the modern IT infrastructure. This, however, made the term “open source” somehow a buzzword. We started observing many companies which are calling their software “open source”, although in fact, it is not. Those companies do this because people are more motivated to use an open source software and include it in their infrastructure than a proprietary solution. They like the extra attention and free marketing they get when they simply classify their solution as “open source”. What is “open source“, anyway? The term was introduced in 1998 by the Open Source Initiative (OSI) as an alternative for the “free software” term to avoid the possible confusion between “free as in cost” and “free as in freedom”. They didn’t want people to think that free software is just software with no cost. The OSI definition is universally accepted as the one and only definition for open source, simply because they were the ones who crafted the term in the first place.
Android Leftovers
Lilbits: Xiaomi 12S Pro has a 1 inch image sensor, Ubuntu Touch comes to the JingPad A1
The JingPad A1 was positioned at launch as a tablet that would ship with a custom, tablet-friendly, Linux-based operating system that helped set it apart from Android tablets (with a user interface that looked distinctly iPad-ish). But its makers ran into some speed bumps resulting in layoffs and a fire sale. That doesn’t mean you can’t still run up-to-date Linux software on it though: as promised, the UBPorts team has now added support for the tablet to Ubuntu Touch. In other recent tech news from around the web, Xiaomi’s latest phone puts an emphasis on camera quality, the makers of the cheapest handheld gaming PC with an x86 processor to date are throwing in a few perks for folks who pre-order the $199 device in July, and a roundup of the latest mobile Linux news.
Recent comments
7 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 41 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 22 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
13 hours 36 min ago
16 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago