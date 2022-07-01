Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux Mint 21 Backgrounds, and More 285: To Ship Or Not To Ship Software? - Destination Linux - TuxDigital This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to be discussing how soon is too soon to ship software. Then we will be discussing Thunderbird 102 and all of it’s new gizmos and gadgets. Plus, we have our tips/tricks and software picks. All this and more coming up right now on Destination Linux to keep those penguins marching!

Late Night Linux – Episode 184 – Late Night Linux The community gets angry about GitHub Copilot, Félim gets angry about email, Firefox continues to improve, drawers fill up with more Raspberry Pis, KDE shines as ever, and more.

Linux Mint 21 Backgrounds Today we are looking at Linux Mint 21 beautiful backgrounds and how to download them and use them as you like. I have a feeling that we can expect Linux Mint 21 Beta to arrive in about a week's time as changing the backgrounds are normally one of the last things they do before releasing the beta release. Enjoy!

Linux Mint 21 Backgrounds Slideshow - Invidious In this video, we are looking at the beautiful backgrounds of the upcoming Linux Mint 21.

Are Terminal File Managers Really Worth The Effort? - Invidious I'm a big fan of terminal file managers and I think you should at least give them a try but are they really worth the effort.

today's leftovers ArcoLinux 22.07.03 overview | an Arch Linux based distro - Invidious In this video, I am going to show an overview of ArcoLinux 22.07.03 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Complete Guide to Using Wapiti Web Vulnerability Scanner to Keep Yo... Wapiti is a well-known tool that is widely used amongst security researchers, regular users, and even System Administrators. As Cyber Criminals continue to exploit new found vulnerabilities and even existing ones due to poor security management, Wapiti is the perfect solution to auditing your website and webservers. The commands and arguments are fairly simple to use, it is a powerful tool, and the report provided in HTML format allows for any user to see urgent issues and their possible solutions without having to sit, search, and create a solution. It provides you with a baseline understanding of your vulnerabilities and a baseline path to a solution.

Which Browser is Best for Online Security? While Tor has many features that average browsers can not compete with, its flaws can weigh it down for the average user. Users who will benefit most from Tor are people who are actively being tracked, such as militaries and people who know they are being spied on. For most users, a secure and private browser like Firefox, Brave, or even default Chromium, should be enough to stay safe, especially with safe browsing practices and software like VPNs or adblockers.

Debrief: Perl IDE Hackathon 2022 I had a great time hacking on the Perl Navigator and Raku Navigator as part of the Perl IDE Hackathon 2022. Thank you to everyone who volunteered their time in person or remotely. Thanks especially to Brian for having many github issues ready for people to work on, and for helping so many people understand the concepts of Language Servers. I received compliments that the Hackathon was very organized but truthfully if people got that impression then Brian should get all the credit! As a community I feel we could do better at helping people getting started and involved, so my goal was to emphasize first time and one off contributions. Brian caught the vision on this and as mentioned, did a great job preparing github issues and spent much of his time getting peoples development environment running. Hopefully he will post a report on what got done in the near future.

The State of Robotics – May & June 2022 | Ubuntu In May, robotics felt the waves of the Hawksbill and Jellyfish. Last month brought us the first LTS for ROS 2, Humble Hawksbill. As part of the ROS community, we welcome this new release and congratulate everyone who made it possible. In this round-up, we will talk about ROS, drones, football and robots that eat scrambled eggs.

1985's C64 "Computer Fireworks Celebration Kit" from Activision Back in 1985, Activision released “The Complete Computer Fireworks Celebration Kit” for the Commodore 64.