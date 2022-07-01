Absolute64-20220701 released
Vivaldi is the default browser, but Firefox still installed. Kind-of UN-UNIXy... but what can I do? I want the speed and customization of Vivaldi, but I want old and slow, Mr dependable to hang around.
I let Vivaldi block trackers internally but use ublock origin as an ad blocker. TIP: To Drag-N-Drop a link from Vivaldi into AROX, you left-click, hold and start drag VERTICALLY-ONLY, then you can drop link into arox window. (I thought someone online was joking when I first read about it
Be Wary Of "Fake" Open Source Software
Open source software have become more important today than in the past. The benefits brought by using open source software for governments, organizations and commercial businesses can not be emphasized enough. This is why you’ll probably see an open source software running in every corner of the modern IT infrastructure. This, however, made the term “open source” somehow a buzzword. We started observing many companies which are calling their software “open source”, although in fact, it is not. Those companies do this because people are more motivated to use an open source software and include it in their infrastructure than a proprietary solution. They like the extra attention and free marketing they get when they simply classify their solution as “open source”. What is “open source“, anyway? The term was introduced in 1998 by the Open Source Initiative (OSI) as an alternative for the “free software” term to avoid the possible confusion between “free as in cost” and “free as in freedom”. They didn’t want people to think that free software is just software with no cost. The OSI definition is universally accepted as the one and only definition for open source, simply because they were the ones who crafted the term in the first place.
