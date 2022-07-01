Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Qubes OS 4.0 reaches EOL on 2022-08-04

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of July 2022 04:46:47 AM Filed under
OS

Qubes OS 4.0 is scheduled to reach end-of-life (EOL) on 2022-08-04 — one month from the date of this announcement.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Qubes OS 4.0 reaches EOL on 2022-08-04

Qubes OS 4.0 is scheduled to reach end-of-life (EOL) on 2022-08-04 — one month from the date of this announcement. Read more

Absolute64-20220701 released

Vivaldi is the default browser, but Firefox still installed. Kind-of UN-UNIXy... but what can I do? I want the speed and customization of Vivaldi, but I want old and slow, Mr dependable to hang around. I let Vivaldi block trackers internally but use ublock origin as an ad blocker. TIP: To Drag-N-Drop a link from Vivaldi into AROX, you left-click, hold and start drag VERTICALLY-ONLY, then you can drop link into arox window. (I thought someone online was joking when I first read about it :-) Read more

Linux Distro Reviews: Intro

This series of articles will review some of the most popular Linux distributions (distros) with an eye to everyday desktop use. Linux has been growing in popularity as an alternative to Windows and macOS, especially for users that want privacy, security, and control over how their data is used. Linux is also unencumbered by Microsoft’s TPM requirements, making it a good option for hardware left behind by Windows 10 or Windows 11. The fact that Linux, and most of the software running on it, is entirely free is yet another bonus. Read more

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6