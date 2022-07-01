Pacman Package Manager for Arch-Based Distributions

The pacman is a package manager for arch-based distributions such as Manjaro, EndeavourOS, ArcoLinux, etc. If you have tried Ubuntu or Debian, you may already know that the apt package manager is the default for all Debian-based distributions. The role of the package manager is to provide users with an option to manage package installation, updates, removal, etc. pacman is also one of the package managers for arch-based distributions, providing you with the combination of binary package format with an easy-to-use build system.

