How to install Apache ActiveMQ on Ubuntu and Debian Servers
Today you will learn how to install Apache ActiveMQ on Ubuntu and Debian Servers
Apache ActiveMQ is a free, open-source, multi-protocol message broker software written in Java. It supports standard industry protocols that can be used for communication between two separate applications that may have different or incompatible languages. It is designed for high performance communication and clustering and it also supports wide-range of language clients such as C, C++, Python, Ruby. It supports protocol like AMQP (Advanced Message Queuing Protocol) to integrate multi-platform applications and STOMP (Simple Text Orientated Messaging Protocol) for exchanging messages between web applications over websockets
Nginx – Rate Limiting
In this article, we’re going to see how to apply rate limiting to our websites using Nginx. Rate limiting can be an effective way to prevent denial of service attacks as well as throttle brute force attempts for pages like login forms.
Manage MySQL with Ansible
MySQL with Ansible is an open-source automation tool that automates provisioning, configuration management, application deployment, orchestration, and many other manual IT processes. Unlike more simplistic management tools, Ansible users (like system administrators, developers, and architects) can use Ansible automation to install software, automate daily tasks, provision infrastructure, improve security and compliance, patch systems, and share automation across the entire organization.
Nginx – Improving TLS Configuration
In my previous article, I covered using self-signed certificates to achieve a basic HTTPS connection with our Nginx instance. Today, we’re going to expand upon our configuration covering the various options we can (and some of them, we should) apply to optimize and further secure the TLS connections.
Ntopng High-Speed Web-based Traffic Analysis and Flow Collection installation
ntopng is the next generation version of the original ntop, a network traffic probe that monitors network usage. ntopng is based on libpcap/PF_RING and it has been written in a portable way in order to virtually run on every Unix platform, MacOS and on Windows as well.
ntopng – yes, it’s all lowercase – provides a intuitive, encrypted web user interface for the exploration of realtime and historical traffic information.
Qubes OS 4.0 reaches EOL on 2022-08-04
Qubes OS 4.0 is scheduled to reach end-of-life (EOL) on 2022-08-04 — one month from the date of this announcement.
Absolute64-20220701 released
Vivaldi is the default browser, but Firefox still installed. Kind-of UN-UNIXy... but what can I do? I want the speed and customization of Vivaldi, but I want old and slow, Mr dependable to hang around. I let Vivaldi block trackers internally but use ublock origin as an ad blocker. TIP: To Drag-N-Drop a link from Vivaldi into AROX, you left-click, hold and start drag VERTICALLY-ONLY, then you can drop link into arox window. (I thought someone online was joking when I first read about it :-)
Linux Distro Reviews: Intro
This series of articles will review some of the most popular Linux distributions (distros) with an eye to everyday desktop use. Linux has been growing in popularity as an alternative to Windows and macOS, especially for users that want privacy, security, and control over how their data is used. Linux is also unencumbered by Microsoft’s TPM requirements, making it a good option for hardware left behind by Windows 10 or Windows 11. The fact that Linux, and most of the software running on it, is entirely free is yet another bonus.
