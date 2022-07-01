Vivaldi is the default browser, but Firefox still installed. Kind-of UN-UNIXy... but what can I do? I want the speed and customization of Vivaldi, but I want old and slow, Mr dependable to hang around. I let Vivaldi block trackers internally but use ublock origin as an ad blocker. TIP: To Drag-N-Drop a link from Vivaldi into AROX, you left-click, hold and start drag VERTICALLY-ONLY, then you can drop link into arox window. (I thought someone online was joking when I first read about it :-)

Linux Distro Reviews: Intro This series of articles will review some of the most popular Linux distributions (distros) with an eye to everyday desktop use. Linux has been growing in popularity as an alternative to Windows and macOS, especially for users that want privacy, security, and control over how their data is used. Linux is also unencumbered by Microsoft’s TPM requirements, making it a good option for hardware left behind by Windows 10 or Windows 11. The fact that Linux, and most of the software running on it, is entirely free is yet another bonus.