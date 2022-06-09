Games: NVIDIA Drivers, Indie Bundle, Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator, and More
NVIDIA driver 515.57 and Vulkan Beta 515.49.06 out now
Multiple driver updates have been released by NVIDIA for Linux recently so here's a look at what's new in each.
What income can you get from your old indie PC games? – Cliffski's Blog
Because of the sheer bloody-minded determination to stick around, it turns out I have been making commercial aimed games since 1997, and therefore I have ended up with a big bunch of older titles that still run on most PCs, and can still generate revenue. have I perhaps become the ‘long-tail-indie’ just out of sheer hanging around? Could it be that actually positech games is self-sustaining on the basis of really old games, that although they do not sell much each, combined they add up to a tidy sum?
I’ll be honest, I have no idea how much those older games make without digging into the data, but I thought either way it might be interesting, so here goes.
itch.io are hosting a big Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds
With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade in the USA that threatens to remove access to abortions a bunch of indie developers have pulled together to make an Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds on itch.io.
Play as a sarcastic cow in the comedy adventure A Trail of Ooze
A Trail of Ooze is an upcoming comedy adventure where you take on the role of a sarcastic cow who attempts to find their missing human farmer. It honestly sounds quite hilarious and the story sounds like something that I feel I need to play through.
Denuvo announced Denuvo SecureDLC to protect DLC
Denuvo is not exactly something any gamer I've ever seen be happy about and now it's growing and will likely appear in more games, with the announcement of Denuvo SecureDLC.
Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator live on Steam with Linux support
Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator from developer IPACS is out now on Steam with Native Linux support, offering up an expansive flight sim experience. This follows on from Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator that released originally in 2017, with a Native Linux version of that one that arrived back in 2020 so it's nice to see continued support.
Feartress is a new incremental city-building RPG in Early Access
Feartress is a bit of a quirky one. Blending together elements of an idle RPG with some small city-building that sees you go through different dimensions. I'm really not sure on the best way to describe this one, it's just odd but it has a pretty nice idea to play through.
Worthy of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights bundle live on itch.io
A second bundle (yes there's two) supporting people in the USA following the overturning of Roe v. Wade is live on itch.io with the Worthy of Better, Stronger Together for Reproductive Rights bundle. The other is the Indie Bundle for Abortion Funds covered in a previous article.
Desktopia is a city-builder that runs along the bottom of your desktop
Desktopia: A Desktop Village Simulator seems like quite a unique idea for a city-builder, also a fun distraction to have open on your desktop. Instead of giving you a big full-screen window, the game sits along the bottom of your screen allowing you to carry on with whatever you're doing while also keeping an eye on your little people.
Manage VS Code from Command-Line Interface like a Pro
Microsoft Visual Studio Code provides a powerful command-line interface for installing extensions, opening files, changing the display language, and diagnostics reports. This tool is preinstalled at the time of VS Code installation on your system and can be operated using the code command.
Android Leftovers
6 Best Free and Open Source .NET Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Statistical Analysis Software on Ubuntu (Free and Open Source SPSS Alternatives)
For students and academic people who use Ubuntu, especially those who meet statistics, you will likely ask for IBM SPSS alternatives that run on Ubuntu. There are several Free and Open Source software packages for statistical analysis available and they can help you switch from SPSS, Excel or SAS. Descriptive, ANOVA, Bayesian and other analysis methods are supported built-in. By this article we want to introduce LibreOffice Calc, GNU R, JASP and Jamovi.
