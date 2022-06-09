Programming Leftovers
-
Giving Up Decentralization: Scalability Trilemma
The scalability trilemma states that blockchains must choose to optimize two of the three properties: [...]
-
Good book, bad language
Sometimes people who are stuck in a bad language need to develop discipline or structure or formalize their thinking since otherwise they’d be lost (since their language doesn’t let them create abstraction) and that can be interesting. It can also help us in langages that do have good metaprogramming facilities; there’s this old adage that most of the patterns in Design Patterns are like one line of Lisp (for example, why do you need Template Method or Visitor when you can just pass a proc...
-
A Look Into My Development Stack
I've built a lot of developer tools (minikube and skaffold to name a few). But I'm often asked – what does my personal development stack look like?
-
Game of Trees -portable 0.73 released July 4, 2022
This file details portable-specific changes to make things work on systems other than OpenBSD.
-
What Comes After Git
Git was born from the collaboration problems in the Linux kernel. Nearly a decade later, new problems arose when Kubernetes (the operating system of the cloud) brought open-source collaboration to a new level.
I saw the pain points of git (and GitHub) firsthand working on Kubernetes open-source. Will a new version control system (or something that solves similar problems) spring up?
-
German Perl/Raku Workshop recordings are online | Max Maischein [blogs.perl.org]
During the last days, we reviewed and cut the video recordings. The recordings are now available on the media platform of the CCC...
-
Manage VS Code from Command-Line Interface like a Pro
Microsoft Visual Studio Code provides a powerful command-line interface for installing extensions, opening files, changing the display language, and diagnostics reports. This tool is preinstalled at the time of VS Code installation on your system and can be operated using the code command.
Android Leftovers
6 Best Free and Open Source .NET Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Statistical Analysis Software on Ubuntu (Free and Open Source SPSS Alternatives)
For students and academic people who use Ubuntu, especially those who meet statistics, you will likely ask for IBM SPSS alternatives that run on Ubuntu. There are several Free and Open Source software packages for statistical analysis available and they can help you switch from SPSS, Excel or SAS. Descriptive, ANOVA, Bayesian and other analysis methods are supported built-in. By this article we want to introduce LibreOffice Calc, GNU R, JASP and Jamovi.
