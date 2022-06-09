Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of July 2022 11:04:19 AM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Manage VS Code from Command-Line Interface like a Pro

Microsoft Visual Studio Code provides a powerful command-line interface for installing extensions, opening files, changing the display language, and diagnostics reports. This tool is preinstalled at the time of VS Code installation on your system and can be operated using the code command. Read more

Android Leftovers

6 Best Free and Open Source .NET Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read more

Statistical Analysis Software on Ubuntu (Free and Open Source SPSS Alternatives)

For students and academic people who use Ubuntu, especially those who meet statistics, you will likely ask for IBM SPSS alternatives that run on Ubuntu. There are several Free and Open Source software packages for statistical analysis available and they can help you switch from SPSS, Excel or SAS. Descriptive, ANOVA, Bayesian and other analysis methods are supported built-in. By this article we want to introduce LibreOffice Calc, GNU R, JASP and Jamovi.  Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6