Open Hardware/Modding: BLDC, POWER, and Embedded ML
Moteus Open Source BLDC Controller Gets Major Upgrade
[Josh Pieper] of mjbots Robotic Systems just released a major revision to his moteus open sourced brushless DC (BLDC) electric motor controller. The update adds a flexible I/O subsystem which significantly expands the kinds of feedback encoders and peripherals the controller can accept. In the video below the break, [Josh] walks through eleven different example configurations. If you prefer, these examples are also presented in article form on his blog.
A brief dive into Power Mac INITs and NVRAM scripts, or, teaching Mac OS 9 new device tricks
Although I'd much rather use a real Power Mac, and of emulators I tend to use my own bespoke hopped-up fork of SheepShaver for the POWER9 CPU with my daily driver, QEMU is still important for Mac OS 9 emulation because it handles the full system rather than the quasi-paravirtualization approach of SheepShaver. Indeed, certain classes of application can only run in that context.
This device predicts when a refrigerator might fail using embedded ML | Arduino Blog
The refrigerator is one of the centerpieces in a modern kitchen, and experiencing a loss in cooling can lead to hundreds or even thousands of dollars of spoiled goods. Perhaps even more importantly, a sudden loss of medications or vaccines that heavily rely on refrigeration can heave a big impact on the people that need them. Swapnil Verma wanted to solve this problem, so he came up with an idea to incorporate a simple machine learning model into a device that could monitor for failures.
Manage VS Code from Command-Line Interface like a Pro
Microsoft Visual Studio Code provides a powerful command-line interface for installing extensions, opening files, changing the display language, and diagnostics reports. This tool is preinstalled at the time of VS Code installation on your system and can be operated using the code command.
Android Leftovers
6 Best Free and Open Source .NET Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Statistical Analysis Software on Ubuntu (Free and Open Source SPSS Alternatives)
For students and academic people who use Ubuntu, especially those who meet statistics, you will likely ask for IBM SPSS alternatives that run on Ubuntu. There are several Free and Open Source software packages for statistical analysis available and they can help you switch from SPSS, Excel or SAS. Descriptive, ANOVA, Bayesian and other analysis methods are supported built-in. By this article we want to introduce LibreOffice Calc, GNU R, JASP and Jamovi.
