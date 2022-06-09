today's howtos
Why an empty (executable) file is generally true in Unix
A shell that doesn't claim to be POSIX compatible doesn't have to have this 'pass files to sh' behavior, but if it lacks it, some number of random programs will probably fail to get run some of the time. On the whole I suspect that most alternate shell authors implement the behavior for compatibility.
Filesystems versus general tree structures
More broadly, I think it's a mistake to look at filesystems through the eyes of general tree structures. Filesystems originated in a very constrained situation and continue to be focused on fairly constrained one, one where any indirect reference to something is very slow and the less that you need to access the better.
How to Open, Extract and Create RAR Files in Linux
RAR is the most popular tool for creating and extracting compressed archive (.rar) files. When we download an archive file from the web, we required a rar tool to extract them.
RAR is available freely under Windows operating systems to handle compressed files, but unfortunately, rar tool doesn’t pre-installed under Linux systems.
Monitorix – A Linux System and Network Monitoring Tool
Monitorix is an open-source, free, and most powerful lightweight tool designed to monitor system and network resources in Linux. It regularly collects system and network data and displays the information in graphs using its own web interface (which listens on the port 8080/TCP).
Monitorix allows for monitoring overall system performance and also helps in detecting bottlenecks, failures, unwanted long response times, and other abnormal activities.
Why I love Tig for visualizing my Git workflows
If you find navigating your Git repositories frustratingly complex, have I got the tool for you. Meet Tig.
Tig is an ncurses-based text-mode interface for Git that allows you to browse changes in a Git repository. It also acts as a pager for the output of various Git commands. I use this tool to give me a good idea of what’s been changed in which commit by whom, the latest commit merged, and so much more. Try it for yourself, starting with this brief tutorial.
Manage your files in your Linux terminal with ranger
The most basic way to look at your files and folders is to use the commands ls and ll. But sometimes, I want to see not just the file metadata but also the contents of a file at a glance. For that, I use ranger.
If you love working out of your console and using Vim or Vi, and you don’t want to leave your terminal for any reason, ranger is your new best friend. Ranger is a minimal file manager that allows you not only to navigate through the files but also to preview them. Ranger comes bundled with rifle, a file executor that can efficiently choose programs that work with a given file type.
How To Install JASP (an SPSS Alternative) on Ubuntu 22.04 and Later
This article will explain in step by step to install JASP free software on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. With this, you will have a Libre and Open Source alternative to SPSS, the statistical analysis program used in universities. Let's install it.
Manage VS Code from Command-Line Interface like a Pro
Microsoft Visual Studio Code provides a powerful command-line interface for installing extensions, opening files, changing the display language, and diagnostics reports. This tool is preinstalled at the time of VS Code installation on your system and can be operated using the code command.
Android Leftovers
6 Best Free and Open Source .NET Static Site Generators
LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website.
Statistical Analysis Software on Ubuntu (Free and Open Source SPSS Alternatives)
For students and academic people who use Ubuntu, especially those who meet statistics, you will likely ask for IBM SPSS alternatives that run on Ubuntu. There are several Free and Open Source software packages for statistical analysis available and they can help you switch from SPSS, Excel or SAS. Descriptive, ANOVA, Bayesian and other analysis methods are supported built-in. By this article we want to introduce LibreOffice Calc, GNU R, JASP and Jamovi.
