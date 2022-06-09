Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 5th of July 2022 11:37:59 AM Filed under
Misc

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 742

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 742 for the week of June 26 – July 2, 2022.

  • SUSE Rancher removes roadblocks to transformation
  • BSD Journey: The Plan

    The plan for my BSD Journey series of posts is to explore the use of BSD, and primarily FreeBSD, as a desktop system. While I work in IT and am comfortable wiping my systems and installing all sorts of operating systems, that’s not something most people do. There are certainly some technical hurdles for your regular desktop user that would need to be overcome if they are not used to installing operating systems, but I’m putting that to the side. Let’s assume the user has a technical friend that can get them set up and they just went a system to do some common things. I’ll explore some more technical things like virtualisation as well.

  • [Old] Journey into FreeBSD

    I know from years of Linux use that sometimes it is hard to find something that matches the quality of software available for the Mac and Windows, so I’m aware of the problems I’ll face. That’s fine though. I’m here to explore and see where things are good and bad, and enjoy that journey.

  • Ladybird: A truly new Web Browser (with a from-scratch engine) comes to Linux

    Well, my good sirs and madams, you are in luck! Andreas Kling — the evil genius and mastermind of the Serenty OS project — has just ported the Serenty OS web browser to Linux using Qt!

  • Stable Channel Update for Desktop

    Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.

Manage VS Code from Command-Line Interface like a Pro

Microsoft Visual Studio Code provides a powerful command-line interface for installing extensions, opening files, changing the display language, and diagnostics reports. This tool is preinstalled at the time of VS Code installation on your system and can be operated using the code command. Read more

Android Leftovers

6 Best Free and Open Source .NET Static Site Generators

LinuxLinks, like most modern websites, is dynamic in that content is stored in a database and converted into presentation-ready HTML when readers access the site. While we employ built-in server caching which creates static versions of the site, we don’t generate a full, static HTML website based on raw data and a set of templates. However, sometimes a full, static HTML website is desirable. Because HTML pages are all prebuilt, they load extremely quickly in web browsers. There are lots of other advantages of running a full, static HTML website. Read more

Statistical Analysis Software on Ubuntu (Free and Open Source SPSS Alternatives)

For students and academic people who use Ubuntu, especially those who meet statistics, you will likely ask for IBM SPSS alternatives that run on Ubuntu. There are several Free and Open Source software packages for statistical analysis available and they can help you switch from SPSS, Excel or SAS. Descriptive, ANOVA, Bayesian and other analysis methods are supported built-in. By this article we want to introduce LibreOffice Calc, GNU R, JASP and Jamovi.  Read more

