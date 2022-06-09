Gtk 5 might drop X.11 support
One of the GNOME developers has suggested that the next major release of Gtk could drop support for the X window system.
Emmanuele Bassi opened a discussion last week on the GNOME project's Gitlab instance that asked whether the developers could drop X.11 support in the next release of Gtk.
At this point, it is only a suggestion, but if it gets traction, this could significantly accelerate the move to the Wayland display server and the end of X.11.
