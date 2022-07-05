today's leftovers
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 742 for the week of June 26 – July 2, 2022.
-
The plan for my BSD Journey series of posts is to explore the use of BSD, and primarily FreeBSD, as a desktop system. While I work in IT and am comfortable wiping my systems and installing all sorts of operating systems, that’s not something most people do. There are certainly some technical hurdles for your regular desktop user that would need to be overcome if they are not used to installing operating systems, but I’m putting that to the side. Let’s assume the user has a technical friend that can get them set up and they just went a system to do some common things. I’ll explore some more technical things like virtualisation as well.
-
I know from years of Linux use that sometimes it is hard to find something that matches the quality of software available for the Mac and Windows, so I’m aware of the problems I’ll face. That’s fine though. I’m here to explore and see where things are good and bad, and enjoy that journey.
-
Well, my good sirs and madams, you are in luck! Andreas Kling — the evil genius and mastermind of the Serenty OS project — has just ported the Serenty OS web browser to Linux using Qt!
-
Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.
today's howtos
-
A shell that doesn't claim to be POSIX compatible doesn't have to have this 'pass files to sh' behavior, but if it lacks it, some number of random programs will probably fail to get run some of the time. On the whole I suspect that most alternate shell authors implement the behavior for compatibility.
-
More broadly, I think it's a mistake to look at filesystems through the eyes of general tree structures. Filesystems originated in a very constrained situation and continue to be focused on fairly constrained one, one where any indirect reference to something is very slow and the less that you need to access the better.
-
RAR is the most popular tool for creating and extracting compressed archive (.rar) files. When we download an archive file from the web, we required a rar tool to extract them.
RAR is available freely under Windows operating systems to handle compressed files, but unfortunately, rar tool doesn’t pre-installed under Linux systems.
-
Monitorix is an open-source, free, and most powerful lightweight tool designed to monitor system and network resources in Linux. It regularly collects system and network data and displays the information in graphs using its own web interface (which listens on the port 8080/TCP).
Monitorix allows for monitoring overall system performance and also helps in detecting bottlenecks, failures, unwanted long response times, and other abnormal activities.
-
If you find navigating your Git repositories frustratingly complex, have I got the tool for you. Meet Tig.
Tig is an ncurses-based text-mode interface for Git that allows you to browse changes in a Git repository. It also acts as a pager for the output of various Git commands. I use this tool to give me a good idea of what’s been changed in which commit by whom, the latest commit merged, and so much more. Try it for yourself, starting with this brief tutorial.
-
The most basic way to look at your files and folders is to use the commands ls and ll. But sometimes, I want to see not just the file metadata but also the contents of a file at a glance. For that, I use ranger.
If you love working out of your console and using Vim or Vi, and you don’t want to leave your terminal for any reason, ranger is your new best friend. Ranger is a minimal file manager that allows you not only to navigate through the files but also to preview them. Ranger comes bundled with rifle, a file executor that can efficiently choose programs that work with a given file type.
-
This article will explain in step by step to install JASP free software on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. With this, you will have a Libre and Open Source alternative to SPSS, the statistical analysis program used in universities. Let's install it.
Open Hardware/Modding: BLDC, POWER, and Embedded ML
-
[Josh Pieper] of mjbots Robotic Systems just released a major revision to his moteus open sourced brushless DC (BLDC) electric motor controller. The update adds a flexible I/O subsystem which significantly expands the kinds of feedback encoders and peripherals the controller can accept. In the video below the break, [Josh] walks through eleven different example configurations. If you prefer, these examples are also presented in article form on his blog.
-
Although I'd much rather use a real Power Mac, and of emulators I tend to use my own bespoke hopped-up fork of SheepShaver for the POWER9 CPU with my daily driver, QEMU is still important for Mac OS 9 emulation because it handles the full system rather than the quasi-paravirtualization approach of SheepShaver. Indeed, certain classes of application can only run in that context.
-
The refrigerator is one of the centerpieces in a modern kitchen, and experiencing a loss in cooling can lead to hundreds or even thousands of dollars of spoiled goods. Perhaps even more importantly, a sudden loss of medications or vaccines that heavily rely on refrigeration can heave a big impact on the people that need them. Swapnil Verma wanted to solve this problem, so he came up with an idea to incorporate a simple machine learning model into a device that could monitor for failures.
Manage VS Code from Command-Line Interface like a Pro
Microsoft Visual Studio Code provides a powerful command-line interface for installing extensions, opening files, changing the display language, and diagnostics reports.
This tool is preinstalled at the time of VS Code installation on your system and can be operated using the code command.
