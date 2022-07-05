today's leftovers Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 742 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 742 for the week of June 26 – July 2, 2022.

SUSE Rancher removes roadblocks to transformation

BSD Journey: The Plan The plan for my BSD Journey series of posts is to explore the use of BSD, and primarily FreeBSD, as a desktop system. While I work in IT and am comfortable wiping my systems and installing all sorts of operating systems, that’s not something most people do. There are certainly some technical hurdles for your regular desktop user that would need to be overcome if they are not used to installing operating systems, but I’m putting that to the side. Let’s assume the user has a technical friend that can get them set up and they just went a system to do some common things. I’ll explore some more technical things like virtualisation as well.

[Old] Journey into FreeBSD I know from years of Linux use that sometimes it is hard to find something that matches the quality of software available for the Mac and Windows, so I’m aware of the problems I’ll face. That’s fine though. I’m here to explore and see where things are good and bad, and enjoy that journey.

Ladybird: A truly new Web Browser (with a from-scratch engine) comes to Linux Well, my good sirs and madams, you are in luck! Andreas Kling — the evil genius and mastermind of the Serenty OS project — has just ported the Serenty OS web browser to Linux using Qt!

Stable Channel Update for Desktop Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.

today's howtos Why an empty (executable) file is generally true in Unix A shell that doesn't claim to be POSIX compatible doesn't have to have this 'pass files to sh' behavior, but if it lacks it, some number of random programs will probably fail to get run some of the time. On the whole I suspect that most alternate shell authors implement the behavior for compatibility.

Filesystems versus general tree structures More broadly, I think it's a mistake to look at filesystems through the eyes of general tree structures. Filesystems originated in a very constrained situation and continue to be focused on fairly constrained one, one where any indirect reference to something is very slow and the less that you need to access the better.

How to Open, Extract and Create RAR Files in Linux RAR is the most popular tool for creating and extracting compressed archive (.rar) files. When we download an archive file from the web, we required a rar tool to extract them. RAR is available freely under Windows operating systems to handle compressed files, but unfortunately, rar tool doesn’t pre-installed under Linux systems.

Monitorix – A Linux System and Network Monitoring Tool Monitorix is an open-source, free, and most powerful lightweight tool designed to monitor system and network resources in Linux. It regularly collects system and network data and displays the information in graphs using its own web interface (which listens on the port 8080/TCP). Monitorix allows for monitoring overall system performance and also helps in detecting bottlenecks, failures, unwanted long response times, and other abnormal activities.

Why I love Tig for visualizing my Git workflows If you find navigating your Git repositories frustratingly complex, have I got the tool for you. Meet Tig. Tig is an ncurses-based text-mode interface for Git that allows you to browse changes in a Git repository. It also acts as a pager for the output of various Git commands. I use this tool to give me a good idea of what’s been changed in which commit by whom, the latest commit merged, and so much more. Try it for yourself, starting with this brief tutorial.

Manage your files in your Linux terminal with ranger The most basic way to look at your files and folders is to use the commands ls and ll. But sometimes, I want to see not just the file metadata but also the contents of a file at a glance. For that, I use ranger. If you love working out of your console and using Vim or Vi, and you don’t want to leave your terminal for any reason, ranger is your new best friend. Ranger is a minimal file manager that allows you not only to navigate through the files but also to preview them. Ranger comes bundled with rifle, a file executor that can efficiently choose programs that work with a given file type.

How To Install JASP (an SPSS Alternative) on Ubuntu 22.04 and Later This article will explain in step by step to install JASP free software on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Jammy Jellyfish. With this, you will have a Libre and Open Source alternative to SPSS, the statistical analysis program used in universities. Let's install it.