How to Combine Two Text Files in Linux

Submitted by trendoceangd on Tuesday 5th of July 2022 03:59:18 PM
Linux

In the course of work, I have received several redirected command output files from my colleague, and he asked me to combine all the files into one file and send it back. And I’m not in the mood to open all the files one by one to read the output and combine them into one file.

So I have to find a way through which I can combine multiple text files into one, and then I can comfortably drink a cup of coffee.

WebP Image: How to Create, Convert to JPEG, PNG & View in Ubuntu and Other Linux

A comprehensive article which demonstrates how to view WebP image formats in Ubuntu and other Linux with example to encode & decode. Read more

Gtk 5 might drop X.11 support

One of the GNOME developers has suggested that the next major release of Gtk could drop support for the X window system. Emmanuele Bassi opened a discussion last week on the GNOME project's Gitlab instance that asked whether the developers could drop X.11 support in the next release of Gtk. At this point, it is only a suggestion, but if it gets traction, this could significantly accelerate the move to the Wayland display server and the end of X.11. Read more

Texas Instruments AM6254 powered industrial SBC features dual GbE, CAN Bus, RS485, optional 4G/5G cellular networking

Texas Instruments Sitara AM623 and AM625 Arm Cortex-A53 AIoT processors were just introduced last month, but Forlinx has already introduced the OK6254-C SBC powered by the Sitara AM6254 quad-core processor with up to 2GB DDR4, and an 8GB eMMC flash. The board features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, CAN FD and RS485 interfaces, plus plenty of I/O headers, support for up to three displays via LVDS and parallel RGB interfaces, as well as optional support for 4G/5G cellular connectivity that makes it suitable for all sorts of industrial applications. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 742

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 742 for the week of June 26 – July 2, 2022.

  • SUSE Rancher removes roadblocks to transformation
  • BSD Journey: The Plan

    The plan for my BSD Journey series of posts is to explore the use of BSD, and primarily FreeBSD, as a desktop system. While I work in IT and am comfortable wiping my systems and installing all sorts of operating systems, that’s not something most people do. There are certainly some technical hurdles for your regular desktop user that would need to be overcome if they are not used to installing operating systems, but I’m putting that to the side. Let’s assume the user has a technical friend that can get them set up and they just went a system to do some common things. I’ll explore some more technical things like virtualisation as well.

  • [Old] Journey into FreeBSD

    I know from years of Linux use that sometimes it is hard to find something that matches the quality of software available for the Mac and Windows, so I’m aware of the problems I’ll face. That’s fine though. I’m here to explore and see where things are good and bad, and enjoy that journey.

  • Ladybird: A truly new Web Browser (with a from-scratch engine) comes to Linux

    Well, my good sirs and madams, you are in luck! Andreas Kling — the evil genius and mastermind of the Serenty OS project — has just ported the Serenty OS web browser to Linux using Qt!

  • Stable Channel Update for Desktop

    Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.

