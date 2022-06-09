today's howtos
How to Install PlayOnLinux on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable
Wine is popular software that allows many Windows applications to run on Linux. The problem with Wine, however, is some required configurations for each application you want to use can be extremely time-consuming and prone to errors while setting up. A great PlayOnLinux will make your life easier by providing easy-to-understand automated installation of many popular installations, which can benefit the average desktop users or new users of Linux.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install PlayOnLinux on Fedora 36 Linux using the command line terminal using the default Fedora 36 repository or installing the Flatpak third-party package manager to get a newer version binary.
How to Install Snap & Snap-Store on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable
By default, Fedora does not come with Snap or Snap Store installed as this is a feature that was built by developed by Canonical as a faster and easier way to get the latest versions of software installed on Ubuntu systems, and Snap packages are installed from a central SNAP server operated by Canonical.
Snap can be installed and, for the most part, work with most packages on Fedora-based systems that are currently actively supported. There are a few conflicts with specific packages. The issue with Snaps VS DNF package manager is that Snaps are self-contained, which results in an increased .snap due to having all its dependencies included along with various degrees of slight performance degradation compared to a natively installed application. In contrast, DNF is much lighter than its snap counterpart because it does not need to bundle dependencies.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Snapd on Fedora 36 Linux with the terminal and GUI methods with basic tips on how to launch or install/remove packages with Snapcraft.
Understanding the man pages in Linux
In the *nix world, the manual pages, aka man pages, are considered the absolute reference for advanced users. There is also the occasional pedantry of RTFM rudely insisting its importance. The man command is even part of the POSIX specification – the basis for most modern implementations of *nix systems. So is this notion justifiable after all?
How to Install qView on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable
qView is a free, open-source image viewer designed to be minimal and space-efficient with super-fast opening images. The image viewer features no cluttered interface, just your image with a title bar containing features such as animated GIF controls for easy viewing on any device.
For more information about what qView features and looks like before installing it, visit the qView website, which features some great examples of the image viewer in action.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qView on Fedora 36 Linux desktop using the command line terminal with tips about installing the alternative development version and removing the application if required in the future.
How to Install Latest Linux Kernel in AlmaLinux 8
AlmaLinux needs no introduction as a free and open-source RHEL-based Linux operating system distribution. Its binary compatibility with RHEL (Red Hat Enterprise Linux) attributes it to a production-grade enterprise operating system with growing community support.
A Kernel is a lifeline between hardware and software interaction within a computer system. Since the Kernel code always resides in memory, its presence is critical in how these key operating system components communicate with one another.
This article is for the bleeding edge enthusiasts who want to install the latest Kernel version on their AlmaLinux 8 distribution.
How to Install qBittorrent on Fedora 36 Linux - LinuxCapable
qBittorrent is a cross-platform free and open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent is a native application written in C++ which uses Boost, Qt 5 toolkit, and libtorrent-rasterbar library and is extremely lightweight and fast. qBittorrent is very popular amongst torrent users as the main alternative to UTorrent.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install qBittorrent on Fedora 36 Linux desktop GUI and qBittorrent-nox, which can be installed on a desktop or headless server using the command line terminal to access the WEB UI.
How To Create and Run a Flask Application Using Docker – TecAdmin
In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a basic Flask app with Docker. You will set up your app with a Dockerfile, and manage the images with an automated build process.
In this process, you’ll also learn how to use multiple Python virtual environments and keep your source code organized. If you’re new to Python or Flask, you may want to check out our beginner guide to Python as well as our beginner guide to Flask first. They cover the basics of these frameworks so that you can follow along better in this tutorial. Let’s get started!
How To Install PostgreSQL on Fedora 36 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Fedora 36. For those of you who didn’t know, PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system. PostgreSQL has been in active development for over 30 years and has earned a strong reputation in its reliability, robustness, and performance. It is available for Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris, Microsoft Windows, and macOS.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PostgreSQL 14 on a Fedora 36.
How to run Grafana Loki with docker and docker-compose
Loki is a horizontally scalable, highly available, multi-tenant log aggregation system inspired by Prometheus. It is designed to be very cost effective and easy to operate. It does not index the contents of the logs, but rather a set of labels for each log stream.
In this guide, we will learn how to install Grafana Loki and Promtail with Docker and Docker Compose. For production systems, please consider installing Grafana Loki with Tanka or Helm.
The configuration acquired with these installation instructions run Loki as a single binary.
WebP Image: How to Create, Convert to JPEG, PNG & View in Ubuntu and Other Linux
A comprehensive article which demonstrates how to view WebP image formats in Ubuntu and other Linux with example to encode & decode.
Gtk 5 might drop X.11 support
One of the GNOME developers has suggested that the next major release of Gtk could drop support for the X window system. Emmanuele Bassi opened a discussion last week on the GNOME project's Gitlab instance that asked whether the developers could drop X.11 support in the next release of Gtk. At this point, it is only a suggestion, but if it gets traction, this could significantly accelerate the move to the Wayland display server and the end of X.11.
Texas Instruments AM6254 powered industrial SBC features dual GbE, CAN Bus, RS485, optional 4G/5G cellular networking
Texas Instruments Sitara AM623 and AM625 Arm Cortex-A53 AIoT processors were just introduced last month, but Forlinx has already introduced the OK6254-C SBC powered by the Sitara AM6254 quad-core processor with up to 2GB DDR4, and an 8GB eMMC flash. The board features two Gigabit Ethernet ports, CAN FD and RS485 interfaces, plus plenty of I/O headers, support for up to three displays via LVDS and parallel RGB interfaces, as well as optional support for 4G/5G cellular connectivity that makes it suitable for all sorts of industrial applications.
today's leftovers
