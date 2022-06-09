When buying a laptop, we mainly look for a system with a decent CPU and RAM. Depending on our requirements, we also search for the one that offers adequate space, a regular web browsing facility, and productivity. Some of you may also want the system to be compatible with video streaming and light to heavy gaming. You get all of these and much more with Ubuntu laptops. Many renowned PC manufacturing brands certify Ubuntu for their laptops to ensure fast, smooth, reliable, and efficient performance. Ubuntu laptops come with high-end software. The best part is that they are free of viruses and use fewer resources (your computers) than their counterparts. Ubuntu-certified hardware, from top-end workstations to super-portable systems, goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles. Also: Tuxedo launches second-gen Pulse Linux Laptop • The Register

We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.11. This release includes many new and updated features, including an improved user interface/user experience and new features to simplify operation and administration. For more details on these and a complete list of new and improved features, see the release notes. For instructions on performing a fresh installation of Red Hat Satellite 6.11, see Installing Satellite Server from a Connected Network or Installing Satellite Server from a Disconnected Network.

today's leftovers Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla statement as EU Parliament adopts new pro-competition rulebook for Big Tech The EU Parliament today adopted the ‘Digital Markets Act’, new rules that will empower consumers to easily choose and enjoy independent web browsers. We welcome the new pro-competition approach and call for a comprehensive designation of the full range of Big Tech gatekeepers to ensure the legislation contributes to a fairer and more competitive European digital market. The DMA will grant consumers more freedom to choose what software they wish to use, while creating the conditions for independent developers to compete fairly with Big Tech. In particular, we see immense benefit in empowering consumer choice through prohibitions that tackle manipulative software designs and introduce safeguards that allow consumers to simply and easily try new apps, delete unwanted apps, switch between apps, change app defaults, and to expect similar functionality and use.

Listen to the trailer: Season 6 of Mozilla’s podcast, IRL, is around the corner The newest season of Mozilla’s award winning podcast, IRL, is packed with people who are asking these questions and — more importantly — offering answers and solutions. It’s a collaboration with Mozilla’s annual Internet Health Report, a collective storytelling project that highlights people fighting for a healthier internet.

Sustainability podcast +++ Job opportunity +++ Partial Router Freedom in Greece In this issue we share an uplifting podcast episode on the progress of the Upcycling Android campaign. We have a work position in the FSFE staff. Greece is about to secure Router Freedom except for fiber connections. Community news comes from Aarhus, Barcelona, Berlin, Hamburg, Vienna, Zurich, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Translators, and Women.

LILYGO T-QT V1.1 – A cute little board with ESP32-S3 and a 0.85-inch color display LILYGO must be churning out at least one new “ESP32” board every month, but I don’t think they’ve ever made one with ESP32-S3. LILYGO T-QT V1.1 board changes that and combines the dual-core WiFi 4 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 AI microcontroller with a 0.85-inch color display. The board also happens to be rather small and cute with a 33 x 18 mm form factor, offers some I/O via headers and a 4-pin connector, and can be powered via its USB Type-C port or a battery, but lacks a charging circuit.

UART Can’t? Arduino CANSerial Can! [Jacob Geigle] had a problem. A GPS unit and a Bluetooth-to-serial were tying up all the hardware UARTs on an AVR Arduino project. “Software serial”, I hear you say. But what if I told you [Jacob] already had the board in question sending out data over CAN bus?