Red Hat Satellite 6.11 is now available
We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.11. This release includes many new and updated features, including an improved user interface/user experience and new features to simplify operation and administration.
For more details on these and a complete list of new and improved features, see the release notes.
For instructions on performing a fresh installation of Red Hat Satellite 6.11, see Installing Satellite Server from a Connected Network or Installing Satellite Server from a Disconnected Network.
