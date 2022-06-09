Red Hat Satellite 6.11 is now available
We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Satellite 6.11. This release includes many new and updated features, including an improved user interface/user experience and new features to simplify operation and administration.
For more details on these and a complete list of new and improved features, see the release notes.
For instructions on performing a fresh installation of Red Hat Satellite 6.11, see Installing Satellite Server from a Connected Network or Installing Satellite Server from a Disconnected Network.
Ubuntu laptops: Here are the top 10 picks
When buying a laptop, we mainly look for a system with a decent CPU and RAM. Depending on our requirements, we also search for the one that offers adequate space, a regular web browsing facility, and productivity. Some of you may also want the system to be compatible with video streaming and light to heavy gaming.
You get all of these and much more with Ubuntu laptops. Many renowned PC manufacturing brands certify Ubuntu for their laptops to ensure fast, smooth, reliable, and efficient performance. Ubuntu laptops come with high-end software.
The best part is that they are free of viruses and use fewer resources (your computers) than their counterparts. Ubuntu-certified hardware, from top-end workstations to super-portable systems, goes through stringent testing and quality review procedures. This approach ensures it runs well, sans any troubles.
Also: Tuxedo launches second-gen Pulse Linux Laptop • The Register
today's leftovers
The EU Parliament today adopted the ‘Digital Markets Act’, new rules that will empower consumers to easily choose and enjoy independent web browsers. We welcome the new pro-competition approach and call for a comprehensive designation of the full range of Big Tech gatekeepers to ensure the legislation contributes to a fairer and more competitive European digital market.
The DMA will grant consumers more freedom to choose what software they wish to use, while creating the conditions for independent developers to compete fairly with Big Tech. In particular, we see immense benefit in empowering consumer choice through prohibitions that tackle manipulative software designs and introduce safeguards that allow consumers to simply and easily try new apps, delete unwanted apps, switch between apps, change app defaults, and to expect similar functionality and use.
The newest season of Mozilla’s award winning podcast, IRL, is packed with people who are asking these questions and — more importantly — offering answers and solutions. It’s a collaboration with Mozilla’s annual Internet Health Report, a collective storytelling project that highlights people fighting for a healthier internet.
In this issue we share an uplifting podcast episode on the progress of the Upcycling Android campaign. We have a work position in the FSFE staff. Greece is about to secure Router Freedom except for fiber connections. Community news comes from Aarhus, Barcelona, Berlin, Hamburg, Vienna, Zurich, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Translators, and Women.
LILYGO must be churning out at least one new “ESP32” board every month, but I don’t think they’ve ever made one with ESP32-S3. LILYGO T-QT V1.1 board changes that and combines the dual-core WiFi 4 and Bluetooth LE 5.0 AI microcontroller with a 0.85-inch color display.
The board also happens to be rather small and cute with a 33 x 18 mm form factor, offers some I/O via headers and a 4-pin connector, and can be powered via its USB Type-C port or a battery, but lacks a charging circuit.
[Jacob Geigle] had a problem. A GPS unit and a Bluetooth-to-serial were tying up all the hardware UARTs on an AVR Arduino project. “Software serial”, I hear you say. But what if I told you [Jacob] already had the board in question sending out data over CAN bus?
Fedora Family / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
User accounts created on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) servers are by default assigned 99,999 days until their password expires. The Center for Internet Security (CIS) provides some advice on controls for hardening systems, and one of these is setting password expirations to 365 days or less. The security team usually enforces this setting, but system administrators must ensure this is done.
Been a while...but has Fedora become the new default Linux distro for the desktop? The best all-round Linux desktop distro in 2022?
Each month, through our partnership with Harvard Business Review, we refresh our resource library with five new HBR articles we believe CIOs and IT leaders will value highly. Check out the curated pieces below, available to readers through the end of the month.
Remote work is on the rise, and recent studies suggest that a quarter of all professionals in the U.S. will be working remotely by the end of 2022. This trend is enabling many CIOs and CTOs to find talent outside of technology hubs, and companies of all sizes are taking advantage of this by hiring based on time zone as opposed to geographic location.
However, managers are struggling to come up with ways to enable their remote teams to work together and finish their tasks in an organized and timely fashion.
With team members spread across three continents, I’ve had to think creatively about how to enable effective collaboration across 10 time zones. Here are five tips to enable any organization to operate smoothly despite the distance between employees.
We are excited to announce that registration for this year’s Nest with Fedora 2022 is now open. Sign up to join us for the virtual version of Flock to Fedora with a three day event hosted on the Hopin platform. Nest will kick off on Thursday August 4th and run through Saturday August 6th. Our virtual contributor conference will feature Fedora content, workshops, and social hours—but most importantly, our wonderful community!
