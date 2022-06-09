today's howtos
If you’re looking for a modern, powerful firewall for Linux that is easy to configure on the command line or with its GUI interface, then firewalld is probably what you’re looking for.
When you open your Linux servers up for SSH login, there’s always a chance someone could break into that server and do bad things. You don’t want that, but how do you prevent such a reality? One way is to enable two-factor authentication on the server. Once enabled, only those with the properly generated 2FA codes (along with their regular credentials) will be given access.
How do you set up SSH 2FA on your Ubuntu Server? Let me show you.
Let me set the stage for you. It’s time to update or upgrade your Linux server or desktop, which should be done regularly without fail. You open the terminal window and run apt-get update, only to be presented with the following warning:
For years, Ubuntu Server is my go-to server operating system. Not only is it one of the most widely-used server OSs on the planet (especially when you add cloud deployments into the mix) it's also one of the most user-friendly server platforms available. To make Ubuntu Server even more appealing, you can download and install it on as many machines as you like for free.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SuiteCRM on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SuiteCRM is an open-source Customer Relationship Management (CRM) written in PHP. It’s a fork of the popular SugarCRM software after SugarCRM stopped releasing its community edition. It is used to create a central repository for all your customer data to gain insights that can be used to enhance and nurture your business relationships. You can also install plugins to extend the functionality of SuiteCRM.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SuiteCRM with Apache and free Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.
Looking for ways to get quick look at your files in Ubuntu, Fedora, or other Linux with GNOME? Try Sushi file previewer!
It’s a free open-source project present more than 10 years. I’ve almost forgotten about it, until I saw that Ubuntu desktop team proposed to install Sushi by default in 23.04 release
GNOME Sushi runs as a DBus-activated service. With it, user may hit Space Bar on keyboard to quick preview selected file in a pop-up window. And, hit the Space Bar again will close it.
In this video, I am going to show how to install ArcoLinux 22.07.03.
In this post, we will cover how to install Ansible on RHEL 9 step by step. Later we will learn how to use ansible to manage remote linux systems.
Ansible is a free and open-source automation and configuration tool. On RHEL 9, ansible core package is available in the default package repository (AppStream). This means, we don’t need to enable any additional repositories like Ansible Engine or EPEL.
This tutorial will be helpful for beginners to download and install MKVToolNix 68 on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 20.04, AlmaLinux 9, and Fedora 36.
MKVToolNix is an open-source software to create, alter and inspect Matroska files. MKVToolNix is available to end-users as a graphical and command line.
MKVToolNix recently released a new version 68.0.0 with a change in the build system (ie) QT’s SVG Library now required
Users are recommended to upgrade to this version, due to bug fixes and new features added to this release.
Maven is the name of an automated build engine used primarily for Java projects. It is a free, open-source tool that greatly eases building and managing of other libraries or applications that are to be bundled as part of the project.
Maven takes care of details such as downloading dependencies, parsing information about those dependencies from the POM file ( pom.xml ), storing them in local repositories, resolving dependencies, compiling source code, packaging binaries, testing software quality, deploying it etc. which are all cumbersome tasks for developers.
In this guide we are going to install Postgresql 14 in Alma Linux 9. This will also work in RHEL 9 and its derivatives.
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance. It was originally named POSTGRES, referring to its origins as a successor to the Ingres database developed at the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL is used as the primary data store or data warehouse for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product.
Flameshot is an open source screenshot tool that you can use to take screenshots on Linux.
In this tutorial you will learn how to install flameshot on multiple different Linux distributions, and how to use it via GUI and terminal commands.
SCP stands for secure copy and is used to securely copy files or directories from one Linux environment to another.
Using the SCP command you can copy files or directories from a remote environment to a local environment, from a local environment to a remote environment, or between two remote environments in your local environment.
There are a number of benefits to using the SCP command to copy files i.e. you can limit the bandwidth which the channel can occupy using the -l tag.
SCP command supports password encryption to protect the data from leaking or files being snooped during transfer. Password encryption is what makes SCP secure.
The Linux Directory Structure, Explained
If you've finally decided to learn more about the Linux operating system, understanding its underlying file system structure is a good place to start.
If you have recently switched to Linux from Windows, the lack of C Drive, D Drive, and such familiar naming conventions may confuse you. But fret not, because once you understand how the Linux directory structure is laid out, all your doubts will be clarified.
