In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SuiteCRM on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, SuiteCRM is an open-source Customer Relationship Management (CRM) written in PHP. It’s a fork of the popular SugarCRM software after SugarCRM stopped releasing its community edition. It is used to create a central repository for all your customer data to gain insights that can be used to enhance and nurture your business relationships. You can also install plugins to extend the functionality of SuiteCRM. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the SuiteCRM with Apache and free Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy Jellyfish). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 22.04 and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint, Elementary OS, Pop!_OS, and more as well.