The Prometheus Mysql exporter is a tool that periodically runs configured queries against a Mysql Server and exports the result as prometheus gauge metrics. It can be configured to collect MySQL metrics like queries per second (QPS) and InnoDB buffer pool size MySQL.

Prometheus is an open-source software application used for event monitoring and alerting. It can be used along with a visualization tool like Grafana to easily create and edit dashboards, query, visualize, alert on, and understand your metrics.

We will configure Prometheus to scrape MySQL Exporter metrics and optionally ship them.