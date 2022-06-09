today's howtos
How to install IntelliJ IDEA Community on Pop!_OS 22.04 - Invidious
In this video, we are looking at how to install IntelliJ IDEA Community on Pop!_OS 22.04.
How to install and configure Prometheus mysql exporter in linux
The Prometheus Mysql exporter is a tool that periodically runs configured queries against a Mysql Server and exports the result as prometheus gauge metrics. It can be configured to collect MySQL metrics like queries per second (QPS) and InnoDB buffer pool size MySQL.
Prometheus is an open-source software application used for event monitoring and alerting. It can be used along with a visualization tool like Grafana to easily create and edit dashboards, query, visualize, alert on, and understand your metrics.
We will configure Prometheus to scrape MySQL Exporter metrics and optionally ship them.
How to install Friday Night Funkin' ONLINE VS on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install Friday Night Funkin' ONLINE VS on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Annotate Screenshots in Linux With Pensela
Capturing and annotating screenshots effectively requires the right software. Depending on your requirements, Linux has a wide selection of tools for this purpose. However, not all of them include the essential screenshot functions.
The role of name resolution in networking
Name resolution is the process of associating names and IP addresses, and it's one of the most essential services on a network.
People understand descriptive names, but network communications require difficult-to-remember addresses. While it's simple enough for network administrators to connect to webserver3, a computer needs the destination server's IP address to establish communications.
This article explains network host identities and the DNS name resolution process. The next two articles in this series cover troubleshooting from the perspective of both clients and DNS servers.
Write with a little help from a stylish friend
How Can Containers Help You Use Microservices in DevOps? - Container Journal
For many companies today, containers and microservices are both becoming a normal part of the industry landscape. According to a global survey put out by Statista in 2021, 19% of enterprise organizations today say they are already utilizing containers to achieve their business goals, while 92% of respondents claim microservices to be a success factor. That said, containers and microservices are not the same—and will ultimately affect the success of DevOps teams in different ways.
TrueNAS SCALE is a brilliant Network Attached Storage solution with a slight learning curve | TechRepublic
Your business or family probably uses something akin to Google Drive to store files and folders. That makes perfect sense, given how everyone needs ready access to data at all times. But there are some pieces of data you don’t want to be housed by a third-party service, such as sensitive information you don’t want to risk becoming public.
When you have such information, or simply want easy access to file storage within your LAN, you should turn to open-source solutions such as TrueNAS.
How to Split Large Text File into Smaller Files in Linux
Linux has several utilities for breaking down large files into small files. Split and csplit are two of the popular commands which are used for this purpose. These utilities will help to break down big log files and even archive files to make it into a smaller size. This will make it convenient to split large files into smaller sizes so that it fits on smaller media storage devices like USB to meet our purpose. By this technique, we can even speed up network file transfers, because parallel transfers of small files are usually faster.
Android Leftovers
Weston 10.0.1 - a bug-fix release
The latest release of Weston was made on February 1, 2022. Meanwhile, a few bugs were discovered and we decided to do a bug-fix release, which we haven't had in several years.
Videos: Dwm, GTK5, and The Linux Experiment on Privacy
today's howtos
