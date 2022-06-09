Videos: Dwm, GTK5, and The Linux Experiment on Privacy
Dwm Is a GREAT Window Manager (After It's Patched!) - Invidious
I've spent the last two days living in "dwm" again, mainly working a build for DTOS. I've patched it to include some important functionality that I think is critical--especially adding support for keychords!
GTK5 Might Be Wayland Only! Xorg Users Seething - Invidious
Wayland is the future and that's a fact whether it's a good future we'll have to see about and that future might come a little bit quicker for GTK because a discussion has been opened to decide whether that it will have X11 and Xorg support
The Linux Experiment: Privacy is DEAD, I have NOTHING TO HIDE, and other privacy myths and misconceptions - Invidious
