Free, Libre, and Open Source Software/Events
-
SearXNG: The Open Source Metasearch Engine that puts your Privacy First
SearXNG is a free internet metasearch engine which aggregates results from various search services and databases. Users are neither tracked nor profiled.
You can easily find dozens of secure and private instances for your search that are hosted securely for free on many servers. Furthermore, some of these servers are hosted on Tor, which grants more security and privacy.
-
The Apache Software Foundation Announces ApacheCon 2022 Schedule : The Apache Software Foundation Blog
– The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today the initial schedule for ApacheCon North America 2022. ApacheCon is the annual convention of the Apache Software Foundation, showcasing content from many of the project communities at the ASF.
ApacheCon will be held at the Canal Street Sheraton in New Orleans, LA, from October 3-6, 2022.
ApacheCon this year will feature four days of sessions, with seven tracks each day. Tracks will focus on Search, Big Data, Internet of Things, Community, Geospatial, Cassandra, Financial Tech, and many other topics. For the full schedule, visit the ApacheCon North America 2022 website. Each evening will also feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where communities will have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around our various projects.
-
Free Software Directory on IRC: Friday, July 8, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC) — Free Software Foundation — Working together for free software
Join the FSF and friends Friday, July 8, from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
-
MedPix: Free Open-Access to Thousands of Medical images, Real Cases and Medical Topics
MedPix® is a free open-access online database of medical images, teaching cases, and clinical topics, integrating images and textual metadata including over 12,000 patient case scenarios, 9,000 topics, and nearly 59,000 images.
-
TDF/LibreOffice QA/Dev Report: June 2022
LibreOffice 7.3.4 was released on June 9
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 334 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Weston 10.0.1 - a bug-fix release
The latest release of Weston was made on February 1, 2022. Meanwhile, a few bugs were discovered and we decided to do a bug-fix release, which we haven't had in several years.
Videos: Dwm, GTK5, and The Linux Experiment on Privacy
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 min 41 sec ago
41 min 39 sec ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago