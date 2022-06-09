– The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 open source projects and initiatives, announced today the initial schedule for ApacheCon North America 2022. ApacheCon is the annual convention of the Apache Software Foundation, showcasing content from many of the project communities at the ASF.

ApacheCon will be held at the Canal Street Sheraton in New Orleans, LA, from October 3-6, 2022.

ApacheCon this year will feature four days of sessions, with seven tracks each day. Tracks will focus on Search, Big Data, Internet of Things, Community, Geospatial, Cassandra, Financial Tech, and many other topics. For the full schedule, visit the ApacheCon North America 2022 website. Each evening will also feature Birds of a Feather (BoF) sessions, where communities will have an opportunity for freeform discussion and planning around our various projects.