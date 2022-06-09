Running the Steam Deck’s OS in a virtual machine using QEMU
The Steam Deck is a handheld gaming computer that runs a Linux-based operating system called SteamOS. The machine comes with SteamOS 3 (code name “holo”), which is in turn based on Arch Linux.
Although there is no SteamOS 3 installer for a generic PC (yet), it is very easy to install on a virtual machine using QEMU. This post explains how to do it.
The goal of this VM is not to play games (you can already install Steam on your computer after all) but to use SteamOS in desktop mode. The Gamescope mode (the console-like interface you normally see when you use the machine) requires additional development to make it work with QEMU and will not work with these instructions.
A SteamOS VM can be useful for debugging, development, and generally playing and tinkering with the OS without risking breaking the Steam Deck.
Running the SteamOS desktop in a virtual machine only requires QEMU and the OVMF UEFI firmware and should work in any relatively recent distribution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 293 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Weston 10.0.1 - a bug-fix release
The latest release of Weston was made on February 1, 2022. Meanwhile, a few bugs were discovered and we decided to do a bug-fix release, which we haven't had in several years.
Videos: Dwm, GTK5, and The Linux Experiment on Privacy
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 min 41 sec ago
41 min 39 sec ago
5 hours 54 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 38 min ago
6 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
11 hours 55 min ago
15 hours 13 min ago
21 hours 11 min ago